GTA 5: Five cool secrets and easter eggs in the game

Rockstar Games' position on the very pinnacle of AAA gaming is one that the publisher has worked relentlessly to achieve, and the GTA franchise has always been their crown jewel.

Time and time again, the GTA franchise has proven that underneath all the satire, sarcasm, and violence, there is a deep passion for the story. The GTA games are packed to the brim with hilarious or even downright chilling secrets and Easter Eggs that have the player-base scrounging for answers.

This adds a lot of depth and an incentive for exploration in the games. GTA V is one of Rockstar's most ambitious projects to date and is home to some of the best secrets in the history of gaming.

Here we take a look at 5 of our favorite Easter Eggs and secrets in GTA V.

Five cool secrets and easter eggs in GTA 5

1) The Mount Gordo ghost

One of the most well-known secrets of GTA V is the presence of the ghost of Jolene Cranley-Evans on Mount Gordo. Murdered by her famous husband, Jock Cranley, by being pushed off the cliff, Jolene appears at a specific time in the day to haunt her place of death.

This is one of the creepiest secrets in the game that isn't just a nice little touch of horror in the game but is also great world-building. On the in-game internet, players can follow the story of Jock Cranley being accused of murdering his wife.

Therefore, when the player visits the spot during specific times, they can see the name "Jock" carved onto the surface. This is Jolene's way of pointing fingers at the one who murdered her.

2) Mount Chiliad mystery

The Mount Chiliad mystery is one that has captivated the internet ever since first being discovered in GTA V. It mystery is still unsolved, and given that the game is now nearly seven years old, it is a testament to its complexity.

The secret can be discovered at the cable car station at the summit of Mount Chiliad. Etched into the wall is a map of what seems like Mount Chiliad and points to several secret objects and eludes to several other cool things such as a UFO.

Players have not yet been able to confirm whether the Mount Chiliad mystery map is indeed pointing to something or just exists as a random addition meant to confuse the player.

There have been several theories and deconstruction of the Mount Chiliad mystery in GTA V, all of which are endlessly fascinating.

3) Frozen Alien

This appears during the very first mission of GTA V during the Prologue and is the only time players can discover the secret.

During the Ludendorff sequence, if players choose to drive underneath the bridge while escaping from the police, they will find the carcass of a frozen alien under the ice.

The design of the alien is very similar to that of the Xenomorph from the Alien movies. Rockstar Games has been too fascinated by aliens and UFOs (they also make an appearance on the list), and it shows especially in GTA 5.

They appear to be the same aliens that show up during Michael's hallucinations after Jimmy doses him with narcotics later in the game.

4) UFOs

There are a total of 4 UFOs that have been confirmed by players. Reportedly, these UFOs only appear during Thunderstorms and spawn in a variety of locations.

The locations in which they appear are:

Fort Zancudo Above Mount Chiliad Sandy Shores Crashed underneath the ocean

While 3 of them are airborne and still functional, one is found underneath the murky waters of Los Santos in GTA 5.

5) The Infinity Killer

Sometimes even referred to as the Myster 8 Killer, this elusive serial killer supposedly terrorized Los Santos and died while imprisoned, or did they? This is one of the coolest secrets in GTA V and one that has the players fascinated with the game world.

Though they are never seen in the game, they are mentioned numerous times throughout the plot. Merle Abrahams is responsible for the Infinity Murders carried out in December of 1999, in which he murdered eight people and buried them in a secret place in San Andreas.

There are several places throughout GTA 5 with Abrahams' graffiti that detail his psychotic tendencies and reference his murders. If the player chooses to follow his trail, they will be led to a newspaper clipping that details the killer's death in the prison in 2004.