GTA San Andreas Bike spawn cheat codes
- GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular entries in GTA which was made even more fun by the inclusion of cheat codes.
- Try these cheat codes listed below to spawn some of the best vehicles available in the game.
GTA: San Andreas was the biggest GTA game at the time of its release in 2004. Its predecessor, GTA Vice City was truly a masterful game that set the standard for future installments in the franchise.
Rockstar managed to live up to the expectations of GTA: San Andreas and the game was and remains to this day, a cultural phenomenon. Almost every PC gamer has a fond memory attached with GTA: San Andreas.
The game is still the highest-selling game on PS2 and is one of the best-reviewed games in the franchise. The inclusion of several big-name Hollywood actors lent a lot of credibility to the game, with legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson playing the role of corrupt Officer Tenpenny.
The game was endlessly fun and improved on the open-world formula by adding more activities and side missions such as Gyms, Girlfriends, and even Tattoo Shops.
The game offered a lot of customization options for both the player and the player's personal vehicles. However, the star of the show were the cheat codes.
Cheat codes in GTA San Andreas for spawning a Bike
Cheat Codes have a long storied history in video games, but have taken a backseat today as most AAA titles choose not to have them in the games.
Cheat Codes came into existence as developers needed a way to pass through the levels in order to test them out efficiently. However, developer kits have evolved and now the need for cheat codes is not as much as it used to be.
Rockstar Games have stuck to their guns by incorporating cheat codes in their games.
Some of the best cheat codes were the ones that allowed you to spawn vehicles without having to buy or steal them in the game.
Cheat Codes for Vehicles:
- OHDUDE – Spawn Hunter
- MONSTERMASH – Spawn Monster Ride
- JUMPJET – Spawn Hydra
- VROCKPOKEY – Spawn Racecar
- ITSALLBULL – Spawn Dozer
- CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn Limo
- AIWPRTON – Spawn Rhino
- WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn Romero
- FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn Quad
- TRUEGRIME – Spawn Garbage Truck
- FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn Stunt Plane
- RZHSUEW – Spawn Cadillac
- CQZIJMB – Spawn Bloodring Banger
- JQNTDMH – Spawn Rancher
- KGGGDKP – Spawn Hovercraft
- AMOMHRER – Spawn Tanker Truck