GTA San Andreas Bike spawn cheat codes

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular entries in GTA which was made even more fun by the inclusion of cheat codes.

Try these cheat codes listed below to spawn some of the best vehicles available in the game.

GTA: San Andreas was the biggest GTA game at the time of its release in 2004. Its predecessor, GTA Vice City was truly a masterful game that set the standard for future installments in the franchise.

Rockstar managed to live up to the expectations of GTA: San Andreas and the game was and remains to this day, a cultural phenomenon. Almost every PC gamer has a fond memory attached with GTA: San Andreas.

The game is still the highest-selling game on PS2 and is one of the best-reviewed games in the franchise. The inclusion of several big-name Hollywood actors lent a lot of credibility to the game, with legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson playing the role of corrupt Officer Tenpenny.

The game was endlessly fun and improved on the open-world formula by adding more activities and side missions such as Gyms, Girlfriends, and even Tattoo Shops.

The game offered a lot of customization options for both the player and the player's personal vehicles. However, the star of the show were the cheat codes.

Cheat codes in GTA San Andreas for spawning a Bike

Quad Bikes in GTA: San Andreas

Cheat Codes have a long storied history in video games, but have taken a backseat today as most AAA titles choose not to have them in the games.

Cheat Codes came into existence as developers needed a way to pass through the levels in order to test them out efficiently. However, developer kits have evolved and now the need for cheat codes is not as much as it used to be.

Rockstar Games have stuck to their guns by incorporating cheat codes in their games.

Some of the best cheat codes were the ones that allowed you to spawn vehicles without having to buy or steal them in the game.

Cheat Codes for Vehicles:

OHDUDE – Spawn Hunter

MONSTERMASH – Spawn Monster Ride

JUMPJET – Spawn Hydra

VROCKPOKEY – Spawn Racecar

ITSALLBULL – Spawn Dozer

CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn Limo

AIWPRTON – Spawn Rhino

WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn Romero

FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn Quad

TRUEGRIME – Spawn Garbage Truck

FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn Stunt Plane

RZHSUEW – Spawn Cadillac

CQZIJMB – Spawn Bloodring Banger

JQNTDMH – Spawn Rancher

KGGGDKP – Spawn Hovercraft

AMOMHRER – Spawn Tanker Truck