5 things that make the GTA franchise so popular among gamers

GTA is one of the most popular franchises for gamers and casuals alike.

There are many reasons why Grand Theft Auto is still immensely popular among gamers. Like GTA 5, some titles are still re-released between several consoles to massive success, but some fans are curious as to why that might be the case. The truth is, there isn't just one reason for GTA's popularity.

GTA is a conglomerate of excellent qualities, with fantastic gameplay and memorable storylines and characters. The music is diverse yet amazing, and that's barely scratching the surface of why GTA is still popular among gamers and casuals alike.

Trying to fit in just five reasons might seem inconsiderate, but hopefully, it is general enough for most gamers to relate to.

Five things that make GTA popular among gamers

#5 - Excellent quality

GTA games far exceed the quality of their contemporaries (Image via IGN)

Great games plus great marketing equals a popular game. GTA offerings have mostly been top-notch in quality, often having more detail put into them than other AAA titles for their time.

Even the most minute details like pedestrian dialogue can have thousands of lines dedicated to it. That's not mentioning stuff players are more likely to hear, like radio stations and their commercials.

Advertisement

Then there's the top-tier gameplay. GTA revolutionized 3D sandboxes, as players can explore the world at their leisure. Some parts might not be immediately available, but the opening acts are still robust and massive compared to other games.

Shooting, driving, and general missions are still satisfying to experience, even after several years have gone by.

#4 - Memorable characters and storylines

Memorable characters and great dialogues are intrinsic to GTA offerings (Image via Patrick Brown | DeviantArt)

Players won't always be able to play a game, so remembering a title for its story and characters long after finishing the game is an impressive feat that cannot be overlooked.

Like GTA 4, some games are masterful in their more realistic depictions, while others like GTA San Andreas have a wacky yet memorable cast. Even the minor characters have a chance of being remarkable.

One thing that often helps the GTA series is that the dialogue is often written terrifically. When considering how well-written it is, it should be no surprise that the GTA series's characters stand out compared to other 3D sandbox games.

Naturally, the later games have greatly improved this attribute, so it's hard for most games to compete with GTA in this factor.