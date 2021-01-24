Top 5 must-have mods for GTA San Andreas

Must-have mods greatly improve a player's experience with GTA San Andreas.

For some fans, GTA San Andreas is one of the greatest games of their childhood. So much so that they've beaten the game 100% and are looking for new ways to enjoy the game. In this scenario, they should know that mods help breathe new life to GTA San Andreas. With thousands of mods for GTA San Andreas to choose from, some of them are bound to be considered "must-have" material.

Mods that improve the game significantly are prime examples of what could be considered a "must-have." For example, the best graphical mod might be placed on this list if it drastically improves how GTA San Andreas looks.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Five must-have mods for GTA San Andreas

#5 - GTA SA - V ENB

Image via GamingAbsolute (YouTube)

Imagine playing GTA San Andreas with graphics similar to GTA V's. While there are no mods that perfectly replicate that, the GTA SA - V ENB graphics mod does an excellent job upgrading GTA San Andreas's graphics. Some mods fix a minor thing here and there, but GTA SA - V ENB takes it to a whole other level. Installing it might be tricky, but contrary to popular belief, it does work with the single-player campaign, as seen below.

#4 - DYOM

Image via GTA forums

One of the most overlooked aspects of a good GTA Game is the excellence of the experience as player completes some missions. However, what if the player could make their own missions? DYOM (which stands for "Design Your Own Mission") allows players to creatively create their own missions in GTA San Andreas. The best part about this mod is that players don't need any experience in scripts or coding to create their missions.

#3 - GTA SA-MP

Image via Mod DB

Playing with a friend or two is always a blast, but what if the player could meet new players too? Online games are all the rage these days, so it's no surprise that GTA San Andreas has its own mod to make it work similarly to GTA Online. GTA SA-MP introduces the player to the world of San Andreas, but with a plethora of new activities to do.

#2 - Mod Loader

Image via GameModding.com

Some players love mods; some players hate installing them. Fortunately, Mod Loader makes everything easy for the player. As a result, players don't need to manually mess with GTA San Andreas files to install their favorite mods. Mod Loader works especially well with the popular CLEO scripts.

#1 - GTA San Andreas Downgrader

Most people like to mod GTA San Andreas on PC. That's fine, but the PC ports (such as Steam) are heavily panned and unworkable with the modding community. If a player wishes to use most mods, they have to downgrade GTA San Andreas to an earlier version.

Downgrading GTA San Andreas is great even if a player doesn't use other mods. The Steam port removes several songs due to licensing issues, while it doesn't fix any bugs from a previous version of GTA San Andreas. If quality of life is an issue, then using the GTA San Andreas Downgrader is a must.