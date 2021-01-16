Top 5 most hilarious mods for GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is among the most modded games of all time, so some of them are bound to be funny.

Only a few games like Super Mario 64 or Skyrim are in contention for a game that's modded more. Unsurprisingly, there are numerous mods focused on giving the player a good laugh.

Generally, humor is subjective. Still, these five hilarious mods are among some of the most popular ones within the GTA San Andreas community. Their creativity and ability to stack with other mods help make them more entertaining for more than just a laugh or two. Ergo, there should be at least one mod that a player can pick up and enjoy.

Five most amusing mods for GTA San Andreas

#5 - Carmageddon

If players enjoy wild chaos and find that hilarious, then Carmageddon is an excellent mod worth checking out. One impressive feat about this mod is that it still gets updates from time to time, so it's not necessarily outdated like some other mods.

Aside from that, it modifies vehicles' speed and physics, making it utterly chaotic and absurd (now try to beat the game with this mod on).

#4 - SA-MP

GTA SA-MP is fun for players who prefer a more social setting. Plenty of mods tend to make their GTA San Andreas experience more single-player oriented.

In complete contrast, GTA SA-MP is like if GTA Online was in San Andreas. There are plenty of hilarious (and frustrating) moments to be had, so this mod is strongly recommended for players seeking humor among friends.

#3 - Portal Gun

The Portal Gun mod acts similarly to the portal gun from the Portal series. Creative players can have hilarious moments utilizing this mod, which can be immensely entertaining if they have friends.

This mod works exceptionally well with other mods, as the amount of pure chaos can cause some hilarious moments.

#2 - Spongebob Skin Pack

Spongebob is often seen as one of the most hilarious cartoons of all time (primarily seasons one to three), so how can a person not love GTA San Andreas with everybody's favorite sea creatures?

The Spongebob Skin Pack has all of the essential Spongebob characters a person should enjoy (who doesn't love Spongebob popping off on some poor sardine?).

#1 - Randomizer

Randomizer mods are often among the funniest modifications a person can have for their GTA game. The Randomizer mod in GTA San Andreas can cause chaos of unparalleled potential.

There are randomizer scripts for missions, vehicles, traffic, handling, objects, and a few more essential parts of GTA San Andreas. Its sheer diversity makes it something more entertaining than some other amusing mods.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views.