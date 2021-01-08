Top 5 funniest GTA 5 mods available for download

There are loads of GTA 5 mods that can enhance gameplay, but some fans look for the funniest ones.

Some GTA 5 mods are worth trying out at least once for players looking for a less serious gaming experience. Some will focus on minor gameplay-altering experiences, while others may significantly change how players look at GTA 5. As humor is subjective, this list focuses on general humor, as opposed to just juvenile or dark humor.

Some modifications work excellently with the other entries on this list. There shouldn't be any issues getting them to work together. Ultimately, these mods should also work excellently outside of funny situations.

Five most hilarious GTA 5 mods

#5 - Spongebob pain sounds

Spongebob is a series full of memes and comedy, which naturally fits in with wacky GTA 5 mods. Just as it was the case in GTA San Andreas, GTA 5 has its fair share of Spongebob mods.

In this scenario, the Spongebob pain sounds brings some funny Spongebob sound effects, including the legendary "my leg" one. This isn't a significant change, but it's good for a few laughs or two (or if players are bored of the regular in-game sound effects).

#4 - Chaos Mod V

Image via GTA 5 Mods

Chaos Mod V is one of the funniest mods for streamers and YouTubers to use. The sheer hilarity of unexpected results can make it enjoyable for hundreds of viewers to see live.

Naturally, it's also excellent for solo players to try to do a casual walkthrough of the game, only to die in unexpected yet sometimes hilarious ways.

#3 - Vehicle Cannon

Image via GTA 5 Mods

The Vehicle Cannon mod can be one of the funniest mods to use, like the previous entry. It's the sheer chaos caused by this modification that brings a lot of joy to users.

Of course, more creative players can create the funniest situations. Likewise, those lacking in creativity may not be able to get as much joy from it

#2 - Gravity Gun

Image via GTA 5 Mods

The Gravity Gun mod is a staple modification in the series. Naturally, it's a perfect mod for GTA 5 carnage.

A player can choose to lift bodies or cars into the air to whatever they want. Physics-based mods can be hilarious, especially when players have wacky skins from other mods installed.

#1 - Scene Director

Image via GTA 5 Mods

Scene Director is a mod that seems like it would be the funniest initially, but the potential to create machinimas makes it have high potential. It's also fantastic for YouTubers to use, so it's easily the most humorous mod if appropriately used.

It also has the bonus in that it's not solely limited to funny scenarios, as content creators and users can create horror, romantic, and other genre-based scenes as they see fit.

