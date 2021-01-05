Tracing the history of Bigfoot throughout the GTA series

Bigfoot is easily the most popular myth within GTA games.

Bigfoot’s origin in the GTA series is tied to several popular rumors within GTA San Andreas. This led to more popular theories of the series’ most popular mythical character appearing in previous GTA titles. Predictably, Bigfoot is not in the data files for games prior to GTA 5.

Still, it is important to cover its origin story. From GTA 3 to GTA 5, there are a lot of locations Bigfoot is supposedly seen in. Surprisingly, it isn’t all a myth.

From fantasy to reality, Bigfoot’s documentation throughout GTA history is certainly a wild one worth discussing.

The myth of Bigfoot throughout GTA

Bigfoot, also referred to as Sasquatch, is a mythical character that originated outside the GTA universe. Sightings of this legendary monster are commonplace in the real world, so it should come as no surprise that this creature would end up in infamy in some of Rockstar’s most popular games.

As mentioned previously, it was San Andreas where Sasquatch originated as a myth within the series.

Back O’ Beyond was the place Sasquatch was first spotted in (in fact, there were images of such sightings circulating on the internet within a week of the game’s release).

Eventually, this spread to other locations within the San Fierro countryside, such as Mount Chiliad, Shady Creeks, and Flint County. Popular videos killing Bigfoot also became commonplace, such as the one below.

The start of the Bigfoot rumors

While it is unknown where the exact origin began, most players attribute Bigfoot’s popularity within the GTA series to 2004’s San Andreas, in Back O’ Beyond. Eventually, it spread to other games.

He was supposedly in the mountains up north around Shoreside Vale in GTA 3. Later, blurry sightings in the distance would make people think he left footprints in Leaf Links in Vice City.

Likewise, the foot-shaped lake in Welham Park in GTA 4 has also inspired some speculation on Bigfoot’s existence. Unfortunately, all these rumors were strictly that: rumors. The creature has never existed in the in-game data for these GTA games.

When Bigfoot became real

Image via Rockstar

Even though the creature never existed in-person for the previous GTA games, that was about to change with GTA 5. First, players can see him as an actual Easter egg in the mission, Predator, with a thermal scope.

Later on, Franklin can meet a hunter at the end of the game and track down Sasquatch. Unfortunately, this one is just a role-player. However, the Freemode Events Update introduced more life to the Bigfoot rumors in GTA.

Once the game is 100% completed, the player needs to find 27 Peyote Plants. Afterward, they need to find some golden ones that spawn around 5:30 AM to 8:00 AM in random locations (as long as there is snow or fog).

Once they do that, they can play as Bigfoot. The video above helps detail some wacky stuff players can do as the mythical creature.