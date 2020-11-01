GTA Online: Bigfoot peyote plant location

GTA Online is a pretty wacky experience from the moment players step out of the plane in Los Santos. Right from the get-go, players are thrown into a vast criminal underworld full of colorful characters and bizarre missions.

In a bid to add even more wackiness to the game, peyote plants have made a return in GTA Online. Peyote plants had been a fixture of the Story Mode and were added to GTA Online a while after its launch. After being removed from Online, the plants have made a return yet again, much to the chagrin of the entire GTA community.

Peyote plants are essentially hallucinogenic plants that temporarily turn the player into an animal. One of these cacti turns the player into Bigfoot himself, and players can then proceed to terrorize the rest of the lobby, albeit only for a little while.

How to turn into Bigfoot in GTA Online

In order to transform into Bigfoot successfully, the player must eat the cacti at a specific time and under certain conditions. The plant can be found at the base of Mount Chiliad and is relatively easy to find.

The plant can be found at the base of Mount Chiliad and is relatively easy to find (Image Credits: Gamerant)

However, the complex part comes as a result of the conditions under which the plant must be consumed. The plant must be consumed between 3AM to 8AM and only under foggy weather conditions.

Finding these exact conditions can demand a lot of patience in GTA Online, which is why there aren't too many Bigfoots roaming about in each lobby.

The controls will show up on the corner of the screen, and players can keep control of the creature as long as they remain alive, which is hard to do in a GTA Online lobby.