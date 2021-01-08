Top 5 GTA Youtube channels fans should check out in 2021

GTA is one of the most popular franchises globally, so there's always a demand to see a great Youtube channel.

There are over a dozen Grand Theft Auto games in the series, with some of the latest games getting universal praise. Even the classics have die-hard fans looking for content creators. Unsurprisingly, Youtube is full of excellent content creators that focus on Grand Theft Auto. However, there are so many niches worth discussing.

Most popular YouTubers do videos on GTA Online, so there's an abundance of content creators on that front. For diversity's sake, only the best content creators of that category will be listed in this top five. Aside from that, classic content creators are also included. Hopefully, there is a Youtuber for every kind of GTA player.

Five GTA Youtube channels worth checking out in 2021

#5 - GTA Series Videos

GTA Series Videos has over 3,000,000 subscribers on Youtube, so plenty of GTA fans should already be aware of them. Their latest content primarily focuses on GTA Online updates, such as the Cayo Perico Heist. Their guide videos are superb and high-quality, making them arguably one of the best GTA Youtube channels worth checking out in 2021.

#4 - Hugo One

Some players love Grand Theft Auto but are already knowledgable to the point that they don't need guide videos. Some of them might even wish to speedrun past GTA games, so that's where Hugo One is useful. His content on YouTube includes old GTA games like GTA III to modern ones like GTA 5. Fail compilations, speedruns, mods, and the like, are commonplace on his Youtube channel.

#3 - Whatever57010

Whatever57010 is a fascinating Youtube channel that primarily focuses on GTA 5. Unlike GTA Series Videos, it is more opinionated in terms of subtitles and less guide-focused. As a result, it's a less serious channel, which may be more preferable for some people on Youtube.

#2 - ZacCoxTV

ZacCoxTV is another GTA Youtuber worth checking out. He provides commentary (unlike some other silent Youtubers that play music in the background and use subtitles to communicate), so some fans may be interested in hearing a live voice when watching a GTA video.

Unlike some other GTA Youtubers, ZacCoxTV does focus on some games outside of the GTA franchise, such as Cyberpunk 2077. Ultimately, there's always a video that may interest fans of modern Youtube.

#1 - TheJizzy

TheJizzy is one of the best channels for classic GTA fans looking for something new. Fans of GTA 5 won't get much from TheJizzy, but fans of the prior games can get loads of interesting videos from him.

Fans of San Andreas can get hundreds of fascinating Youtube videos such as his Secrets and Facts series, mods, various rankings, easter eggs, and other popular Youtube-esque videos that can act like a rabbit hole that may engross the viewer for hours.