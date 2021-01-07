Top 5 contact missions in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

These top five contact missions are a breeze for beginners in GTA Online.

One of the most important things to consider about what qualifies as a top five contact mission is that, generally, there are three levels of flat rates for a payout. Easy, medium and hard are the three types of levels, yet some of the more recent missions don't follow this formula.

This distinction is significant, as easier missions are easier for a beginner to grind. If a mission is too difficult for a player, then they won't benefit from its higher payout. Another important thing to note is that some vehicles, like an Armored Kumura, are easy to obtain for beginners and can help tremendously on these beginner missions.

Top five contact missions in GTA Online for beginners

#5 - The Los Santos Connection

The Los Santos Connection by Martin Madrazo is one of the oldest contact missions in GTA Online. However, it is undeniably one of the easiest to grind, especially if the player owns a helicopter or plane.

Waiting until level 40 might be a bit bothersome for some newcomers, but The Los Santos Connection also has several NPCs dropping a good amount of cash around the area to entice the player.

#4 - All in the Game

All in the Game is the first of a few Simeon missions that are highly recommend for beginners to try out. Simeon's missions often involve stealing a vehicle and then delivering it to his dealership.

In this instance, the player steals a car from a few Ballas gangsters. The player won't have much difficulty dispatching of a few lightly-armed Ballas, so All in the Game is a contact mission most players should breeze through.

#3 - Ballas to the Wall

Ballas to the Wall is simply stealing a car from a Ballas gangster, and then the player has to deliver it to Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Considering how easy it is to dispatch of the Ballas gangster, beginners should have no difficulty grinding out this mission.

The Ballas don't pose much of a threat, so the player doesn't have to worry about armoring up or doing any other preparation for this simple mission. It's essentially an easier version of All in the Game, which was another easy contact mission.

#2 - Simeonomics

Imagine stealing a vehicle and driving it to Simeon's dealership. The sheer ease of Simeonomics, as well as the fact that it's available at level 1, means that any player should be able to grind this mission.

A player simply has to steal some car from an airport and deliver it to Simeon at his dealership. There are no tricky gunfights or anything else that should pose a threat to the player's progress. Its similarity with Ballas to the Wall might make it another good alternative for beginners looking to spice mission variety up.

#1 - Blow Up

Blow Up is arguably the easiest contact mission in GTA Online, hence its number one spot in this top five contact missions guide. Players of the GTA franchise should be used to blowing up vehicles effortlessly, so blowing a few up in a contact mission should be no problem.

As it's completed quickly, the flat rate won't be high. Fortunately, this mission's sheer simplicity and the fact that it unlocks at level 12 means it's one beginners can grind without much hassle. The most difficult part of this mission is evading cops, so players should easily complete this mission.