5 features from other games fans would want to see in GTA 6

Many fans wonder what features Rockstar Games can add from other games as they eagerly await GTA 6.

Originality is nice, but if something is so good, why not borrow the idea? GTA 5 was a massive success, so there are high expectations that GTA 6 can be even better. So much so that fans of the series wonder about new features that can make it stand out compared to past GTA games.

Many of these features have been strangely absent from the prior GTA games. There are also plenty of features from past GTA titles that fans would love to see return, but this article will focus more on games outside of the beloved series.

As a result, some features may be a bit of a stretch without some major overhaul. Still, fans love these games and would love to see a little inspiration in GTA 6.

Five features from other games fans want in GTA 6

#5 - honor system (Red Dead Redemption 2)

Image via Arekzz Gaming

The most engrossing games typically have NPCs react to the player realistically. Unfortunately, GTA games have always felt robotic in this aspect. NPCs almost always react the same no matter what the player does; they have their own pre-defined personality that the player seldom affects.

Advertisement

By comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2 is far more fleshed out. Side quests affected Arthur Morgan's perception (the protagonist) in Red Dead Redemption 2, which helped make the player feel more in control. In GTA 5, the protagonists follow a very linear path of characterization that side quests don't affect.

#4 - fully customizable single player protagonist (Saints Row)

Image via Volition

Technically, this entry on the list is something Rockstar Games has implemented in GTA Online. However, plenty of GTA fans that solely wish to focus on single-player experiences and not be laden with some of the burdens GTA Online might bring onto them.

Also, Saints Row does incorporate more life into the protagonist, as they can talk, be romantically involved with other named characters, and have a somewhat more pre-defined character that isn't just a quiet person.

Advertisement

GTA Online is an excellent step in the right direction, of course, but there are still improvements to be made. Right now, the GTA Online protagonist is like Claude Speed, while fans want the avatar character to be more interesting like Carl Johnson.

Avatar characters also have more engaging characters in games outside of the sandbox style, so it wouldn't be unheard of to make the protagonist more interesting than cardboard. Plus, these protagonists could be fully customized in race, gender, and whatnot, to stand out from previous GTA single-player experiences.

#3 - Virtual Reality

Image via G2 Learning Hub

Virtual reality is still largely unexplored in today's era. With so much potential to be had, it isn't surprising to see that there isn't an official GTA game with virtual reality support. There are 3rd-party mods for GTA 5, but these are generally rather lackluster compared to what a company of Rockstar Games' stature could pull off.

Some fans of virtual reality clamor for it to become more commonplace. If a series as large as GTA were to incorporate it, then virtual reality might be seen as more than just a niche. Still, there's a market of fans eagerly awaiting to see official support for virtual reality in GTA. Imagine a more immersive experience as a GTA protagonist.

Advertisement

#2 - more diverse ways to do missions (Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain)

Image via Ingame.de

Right now, GTA missions are highly linear. Even heists often only have two or three ways to do a mission. By comparison, the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has a multitude of ways a player can try to complete a mission. Some of it ties into a more alive world that reacts to how the player plays the game, but some of it could still be implemented in a more static environment.

For instance, stealth could have a greater impact on all missions. Rockstar Games could even borrow a page from stealth franchises like Hitman if they wanted to spice things up. Alternatively, there are more comical ways to complete missions for fans looking for less serious gameplay. The sky is the limit in this scenario, so this feature would be perfect for improving replayability.

#1 - skill tree (Witcher 3, FF XV, and other popular RPGs)

Image via GD Keys

Advertisement

Believe it or not, but GTA is no stranger to RPG mechanics. In GTA San Andreas, the player could influence how CJ looks. This extended past mere clothing options and into if CJ was fat, skinny, or muscular. However, a skill tree hasn't truly existed in the GTA franchise.

For some fans, the current skill system is uninspiring and lifeless. Hence, some fans wish for the next GTA game to have a more robust skill tree inspired by some of the greatest RPGs. It would increase replayability while enhancing a person's experience in comparison to how their friends might play the game.