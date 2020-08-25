GTA: Full list of main character names

One of the many reasons why the GTA franchise has been such a success with fans is the cast of colorful characters in each game. GTA characters are some of the most memorable and sharply written characters in gaming.

The franchise has been able to provide the gaming community with several iconic characters time and time again. Each of them forms the backbone of the story and the game itself.

Here we take a look at the main characters from each game, GTA III onwards.

GTA: Full list of main characters

GTA III

Claude- Protagonist

Catalina- Antagonist

Miguel

8-Ball

Luigi Goterelli

Joey Leone

Toni Cipriani

Salvatore Leone

Maria Latore

GTA Vice City

Tommy Vercetti- Protagonist

Sonny Forelli- Antagonist

Lance Vance

Ken Rosenberg

Phil Cassidy

Ricardo Diaz

Col. Cortez

Kent Paul

Auntie Poulet

Umberto Robina

GTA San Andreas

Carl "CJ" Johnson- Protagonist

Office Frank Tenpenny- Antagonist

Melvin "Big Smoke" Harris

Sean "Sweet" Johnson

Lance "Ryder" Wilson

Cesar Vialpando

Catalina

The Truth

Mike Toreno

GTA Liberty City Stories

Toni Cipriani- Protagonist

Massimo Torini- Antagonist

Salvatore Leone

Vincenzo Cilli

Joseph Daniel O'Toole

Ma Cipriani

Jane Hopper

Maria Latore

Donald Love

GTA Vice City Stories

Victor Vance- Protagonist

Sgt Jerry Martinez- Antagonist

Phil Cassidy

Louise Cassidy

Marty Jay Williams

Lance Vance

Umberto Robina

Bryan Forbes

GTA IV

Niko Belic- Protagonist

Dimitri Rascalaov- Antagonist

Roman Belic

Mikhail Faustin

Vladimir Glebov

Kate McReary

Patrick McReary

Little Jacob

Brucie Kibbutz

GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Luis Fernando Lopez- Protagonist

Gay Tony

Gracie Ancelotti

Yusuf Amir

Niko Belic

Johnny Klebitz

Brucie Kibbutz

Ray Bulgarin

GTA IV: The Lost and Dammned

Johnny Klebits- Protagonist

Billie Grey- Antagonist

Jim Fitzgerald

Brian Jeremy

Jason Michaels

Ashley Butler

Clay Simons

Malc

Terry Thorpe

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Huang Lee- Protagonist

Wu Lee

Wade Heston

Hsin Jaoming

Zhou Ming

Lester Lecroc

Xin Shan

Chan Jaoming

GTA V

Protagonists

Michael De Santa

Franklin Clinton

Trevor Phillips

Antagonists

Devin Weston

Steve Haines

Other Main Characters