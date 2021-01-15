Top 5 most fun missions in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City has a plethora of fun missions that players are fond of.

It is a beloved game full of memorable characters, an awesome soundtrack, and plenty of missions to soothe the player's needs. More specifically, there are easy and hard missions and everything in-between. The most important aspect of these missions is fun (GTA Vice City is a video game, after all).

Naturally, this list does not include GTA Vice City Stories missions or anything related to modded missions. Likewise, it solely focuses on what most players find fun (as opposed to any specific player's interests). As fun is subjective, some players are bound to disagree with the placement of particular missions.

Five most enjoyable GTA Vice City missions

#5 - Phnom Penh '86

Missions where the player doesn't have to worry about driving (and can instead focus on shooting) tend to be popular within the GTA series.

It's no different in GTA Vice City, as Phnom Penh '86 is a fun mission where Tommy Vercetti hears of Lance Vance's funny name and shoots from a helicopter, dispatching numerous enemies around Prawn Island.

#4 - G-Spotlight

InterGlobal Films Studio is home to many exciting missions in GTA Vice City, but none quite like G-Spotlight. Imagine taking a motorcycle up an elevator within an office and breaking through a glass window just to make it to another rooftop.

The premise of the mission is utterly absurd, but it's also a nice change of pace from the usual GTA Vice City missions.

#3 - All Hands on Deck!

All Hands on Deck! is another classic in GTA Vice City. If players find shooting down helicopters and a mob of enemies to be fun, this mission should greatly satisfy them.

It involves Tommy Vercetti protecting Colonel Cortez on his yacht from the French secret service. It's a strange synopsis for a GTA game, but it's a blast to play and certainly deserving of a spot for the most fun missions in GTA Vice City.

#2 - Keep Your Friends Close...

Although this mission has a reputation for being difficult, there's no denying that there's a lot of fun to be had in completing it. While $30,000 and spawning a Hunter at the Fort Baxter Air Base is incredible, it's the mission itself that is worth discussing.

Lance Vance's betrayal of Tommy Vercetti is one of the most memorable moments in GTA Vice City. Many mooks are trying to stop Tommy Vercetti (and steal his cash), yet they are just obstacles.

The real focus is to kill Lance Vance and then Sonny Forelli. The Vercetti Estate is home to many weapons, health packs, and armor for players to pick up, so it's definitely an epic conclusion to GTA Vice City's overall story.

#1 - The Job

The Job is a classic example of a GTA heist. The prior missions set-up the heist at the El Banco Corrupto Grande (in a similar vein to GTA Online heists), so the mood is already set for players. The game makes it seem like there's a lot of potential for a profit, so there's some hype about it.

The mission itself pays $50,000 and unlocks the Malibu Club's revenue stream (the highest in the game at $10,000), so the rewards alone are fun for the player.

However, the mission is a blast to play through. The usual dialogue is great, Hilary's death is memorable, and robbing the bank and escaping law enforcement makes this mission one of GTA Vice City's most fun.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views.