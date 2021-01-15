Top 5 most memorable radio stations in the GTA series

For some players, radio stations define the GTA experience.

It's also vital to note that diversity within radio stations will be considered. As excellent as GTA Vice City is musically, it wouldn't make for an exciting list if it held every spot when the list is intended to represent the whole series. Due to this, there should be a radio station for most players to jam out to.

Unsurprisingly, most radio stations within the GTA series are magnificent. Many players will disagree with certain placements, but that's okay. This list is a culmination of the series' amazing music, so some are bound to rank higher than others and are always worth listening to.

Top five most memorable radio stations in GTA

#5 - Fusion FM (GTA IV)

Niko Bellic might call Fusion FM "Acid Jazz" from time to time, but it's full of classy jazz songs most players should enjoy. It's ambient and complements the mood of Liberty City, full of jazz-fusion songs worth listening to.

Many of the songs are from the 70s, so it's a good blast from the past.

#4 - Radio Espantoso (GTA Vice City)

Radio Espantoso is one of the few radio stations in the GTA series to have new music recorded for the sake of adding it to the game. Latin music tends to be underrepresented in the GTA series, so having some salsa or mambo to listen to is always a treat.

As usual for a GTA Vice City radio station, all of the tunes are memorable, even though the non-instrumental songs are not in English.

#3 - West Coast Classics (GTA V)

West Coast Classics perfectly encapsulates Los Santos. With musicians such as 2Pac, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, and Compton's Most Wanted, it's hard to argue that this is among the best hip-hop soundtracks for any game.

It's pleasant to listen to, with every tune being highly memorable and easy to jam to.

#2 - K-DST (GTA San Andreas)

GTA San Andreas hosts numerous top-tier radio stations, so it's always difficult to only focus on a few. K-DST has some classics like "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd and "Young Turks" by Rod Stewart, and it also feels perfect for listening to when driving through Las Venturas's desert.

DJ Tommy Smith is also pretty cool to listen to, as he represents the usual GTA humor some people might enjoy.

#1 - Flash FM (GTA Vice City)

GTA Vice City has arguably the greatest soundtrack for a GTA game, so it's hard to find one particular radio station to represent the series best. Flash FM is chosen, as DJ Toni is one of the more memorable personalities in the game and the music selection is still outstanding.

"Dance Hall Days" by Wang Chung, "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson, and "Video Killed the Radio Star" are prime examples of excellent songs.