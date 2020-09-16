GTA San Andreas Soundtrack: All radio stations 

The GTA franchise is one of the most beloved game franchises in all of history. Rarely have games reached the levels of success that the GTA games have.

There are many reasons that makes the GTA franchise so popular. Amongst the myriad of reasons, the GTA games have been able to exist as a time capsule that is representative of the era the game is set in. For example, GTA Vice City perfectly encapsulates the vibe and energy of a fictionalised Miami in the 80s.

One of the ways the GTA franchise accomplishes this feat is by the soundtrack. The soundtrack can be heard on the many different radio stations in the GTA games.

GTA San Andreas also included one of the most eclectic soundtracks in the entire GTA franchise. The game perfectly captured the music scene of early 90s with the inclusion of then up-and-coming grunge bands as well as West Coast Hip-Hop.

GTA San Andreas is looked back on as one of the best GTA games, and one of the greatest open-world games.

GTA San Andreas Soundtrack

Playback FM

Playback FM in GTA San Andreas is hosted by Forth Right MC and plays classic east-coast hip hop.

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo - "Road to the Riches" (1989)

Big Daddy Kane - "Warm It Up, Kane" (1989)

Spoonie Gee - "The Godfather" (1987)

Masta Ace - "Me and the Biz" (1990)

Slick Rick - "Children's Story" (1988)

Public Enemy - "Rebel Without a Pause" (1987)

Eric B. & Rakim - "I Know You Got Soul" (1987)

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock - "It Takes Two" (1988)

Gang Starr - "B.Y.S." (1992)

Biz Markie - "The Vapors" (1988)

Brand Nubian - "Brand Nubian" (1989)

Ultramagnetic MCs - "Critical Beatdown" (1988)

K-Rose

K-Rose in GTA San Andreas is a classic country station hosted by Mary-Beth Maybell and broadcasts from Bone County.

Jerry Reed - "Amos Moses" (1970)

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn - "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" (1973)

Hank Williams - "Hey Good Lookin'" (1951)

Juice Newton - "Queen of Hearts" (1981)

Statler Brothers - "New York City" (1970)

Asleep At The Wheel - "The Letter That Johnny Walker Read" (1975)

The Desert Rose Band - "One Step Forward" (1987)

Willie Nelson - "Crazy" (1962)

Patsy Cline - "Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray" (1957)

Statler Brothers - "Bed of Rose's" (1970)

Mickey Gilley - "Make the World Go Away" (1999)

Ed Bruce - "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" (1975)

Merle Haggard - "Always Wanting You" (1975)

Whitey Shafer - "All My Ex's Live in Texas" (1987)

Eddie Rabbitt - "I Love a Rainy Night" (1980)

K-DST

K-DST ("The Dust") in GTA San Andreas is a classic rock radio station hosted by Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith and broadcasts from Los Santos.

Foghat - "Slow Ride" (1975)

Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Green River" (1969)

Heart - "Barracuda" (1977)

Kiss - "Strutter" (1974)

Toto - "Hold the Line" (1978)

Rod Stewart - "Young Turks" (1981)

Tom Petty - "Runnin' Down a Dream" (1989) *

Joe Cocker - "Woman to Woman" (1972) *

Humble Pie - "Get Down to It" (1973)

Grand Funk Railroad - "Some Kind of Wonderful" (1974)

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Free Bird" (1973)

America - "A Horse with No Name" (1971)

The Who - "Eminence Front" (1982)

Boston - "Smokin'" (1976)

David Bowie - "Somebody Up There Likes Me" (1975)

Eddie Money - "Two Tickets to Paradise" (1977)

Billy Idol - "White Wedding" (1982)

Bounce FM

Bounce FM in GTA San Andreas is hosted by The Funktipus and plays funk, disco, soul and R&B.

Dazz Band - "Let It Whip" (1982)

Fatback Band - "Yum Yum (Gimme Some)" (1975)

Gap Band - "You Dropped a Bomb on Me" (1982)

Kool & the Gang - "Hollywood Swinging" (1973)

Cameo - "Candy" (1986)

MFSB - "Love Is The Message" (1973)

Johnny Harris - "Odyssey" (1980)

Roy Ayers - "Running Away" (1977)

Ohio Players - "Love Rollercoaster" (1975)

The Isley Brothers - "Between The Sheets" (1983)

Zapp - "I Can Make You Dance" (1983)

Rick James - "Cold Blooded" (1983)

Ronnie Hudson and The Street People - "West Coast Poplock" (1982)

George Clinton - "Loopzilla" (1982)

Ohio Players - "Funky Worm" (1972)

Maze - "Twilight" (1985)

Lakeside - "Fantastic Voyage" (1980)

SF-UR

San Fierro Underground Radio in GTA San Andreas (SF-UR) is a San Fierro-based house music station hosted by Hans Oberlander.

Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas - "Promised Land" (1988)

808 State - "Pacific 202" (1989)

A Guy Called Gerald - "Voodoo Ray" (1988)

Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle - "Your Love" (1986)

Raze - "Break 4 Love" (1988)

Cultural Vibe - "Ma Foom Bey" (1986)

Jomanda - "Make My Body Rock" (1988)

CeCe Rogers - "Someday" (1987)

Nightwriters - "Let The Music Use You" (1987)

Mr. Fingers - Can You Feel It? (1988)

Marshall Jefferson - "Move Your Body" (1986)

Maurice - "This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)" (1988)

The Todd Terry Project - "Weekend" (1988)

Fallout - "The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)" (1987)

Robert Owens - "I'll Be Your Friend" (1991)

The 28th Street Crew - "I Need A Rhythm" (1989)

Radio Los Santos

Radio Los Santos in GTA San Andreas is hosted by Julio G and broadcasts from Los Santos. It plays contemporary west-coast hip hop and gangsta rap.

2Pac (feat. Pogo) - "I Don't Give a Fuck" (1991) *

Compton's Most Wanted - "Hood Took Me Under" (1992)

Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang" (1992)

Too $hort - "The Ghetto" (1990)

N.W.A. - "Alwayz into Somethin'" (1991)

Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) - "Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)" (1992)

Kid Frost - "La Raza" (1990)

Cypress Hill - "How I Could Just Kill a Man" (1991)

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) - "Fuck wit Dre Day" (1992)

The D.O.C. - "It's Funky Enough" (1989)

N.W.A. - "Express Yourself" (1988) *

Ice Cube - "It Was a Good Day" (1992)

Eazy-E - "Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn" (1988)

Above the Law - "Murder Rap" (1990)

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) - "Deep Cover" (1992)

Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) - "Guerillas in tha Mist" (1992)

Radio X

Radio X in GTA San Andreas is hosted by Sage and plays alternative rock, heavy metal and grunge.

Helmet - "Unsung" (1991)

Depeche Mode - "Personal Jesus" (1989)

Faith No More - "Midlife Crisis" (1992)

Danzig - "Mother" (1988)

Living Colour - "Cult of Personality" (1988)

Primal Scream - "Movin' on Up" (1991)

Guns N' Roses - "Welcome to the Jungle" (1987)

L7 - "Pretend We're Dead" (1992)

Ozzy Osbourne - "Hellraiser" (1991)

Soundgarden - "Rusty Cage" (1991)

Rage Against the Machine - "Killing in the Name" (1992)

Jane's Addiction - "Been Caught Stealing" (1990)

The Stone Roses - "Fools Gold" (1989)

Alice in Chains - "Them Bones" (1992)

Stone Temple Pilots - "Plush" (1992)

CSR 103.9

Contemporary Soul Radio 103.9 (CSR) in GTA San Andreas is hosted by Phillip "PM" Michaels and broadcasts from San Fierro. It plays new jack swing, contemporary soul, pop and boy band music.

SWV - "I'm So Into You" (1992)

Soul II Soul - "Keep On Movin'" (1989)

Samuelle - "So You Like What You See" (1990)

Johnny Gill - "Rub You the Right Way" (1990)

Ralph Tresvant - "Sensitivity" (1990)

Guy - "Groove Me" (1988)

Aaron Hall - "Don't Be Afraid" (1992)

Boyz II Men - "Motownphilly" (1991)

Bell Biv DeVoe -"Poison" (1990)

Today - "I Got the Feeling" (1990)

Wreckx-n-Effect - "New Jack Swing" (1988)

Bobby Brown - "Don't Be Cruel" (1988)

En Vogue - "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" (1992)

K-JAH West

K-JAH West in GTA San Andreas is hosted by Marshall Peters & Johnny Lawton and plays reggae, dub and dancehall music.

Black Harmony - "Don't Let It Go to Your Head" (1979) *

Blood Sisters - "Ring My Bell" (1979) *

Shabba Ranks - "Wicked Inna Bed" (1990)

Buju Banton - "Batty Rider" (1992)

Augustus Pablo - "King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown" (1975)

Dennis Brown - "Revolution" (1983)

Willi Williams - "Armagideon Time" (1979)

I-Roy - "Sidewalk Killer" (1972)

Toots & The Maytals - "Funky Kingston" (1973)

Dillinger - "Cokane In My Brain" (1976)

Toots & The Maytals - "Pressure Drop" (1969)

Pliers - "Bam Bam" (1992)

Barrington Levy - "Here I Come" (1984)

Reggie Stepper - "Drum Pan Sound" (1990)

Black Uhuru - "Great Train Robbery" (1986)

Max Romeo & The Upsetters - "Chase The Devil" (1976)

Master Sounds 98.3

Master Sounds 98.3 in GTA San Andreas is hosted by Johnny "The Love Giant" Parkinson and plays rare groove, classic funk and classic soul music.

Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - "Express Yourself" (1970)

Maceo & The Macks - "Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)" (1974)

Harlem Underground Band - "Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba" (1976)

The Chakachas - "Jungle Fever" (1970)

Bob James - "Nautilus" (1974)

Booker T. & the MG's - "Green Onions" (1962)

The Blackbyrds - "Rock Creek Park" (1975)

Bobby Byrd - "Hot Pants - I'm Coming, I'm Coming, I'm Coming" (1971)

James Brown - "Funky President" (1974)

Lyn Collins - "Rock Me Again And Again" (1974)

Maceo & The Macks - "Soul Power' 74" (1973)

Bobby Byrd - "I Know You Got Soul" (1971)

James Brown - "The Payback" (1973) *

Lyn Collins - "Think (About It)" (1972)

The JB's - "The Grunt" (1970) *

War - "Low Rider" (1975)

Gloria Jones - "Tainted Love" (1965)

Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul - "So Much Trouble In My Mind" (1972)

GTA San Andreas also includes a User Track Player, which allows players to play their own music while playing GTA.