What makes Las Venturas one of the most memorable parts of GTA San Andreas?

Las Venturas is arguably the most memorable part of GTA San Andreas.

Many GTA San Andreas players remember the first time they went to Las Venturas. It was a breathtaking experience for a young child, as exploring new territory was always fun. However, Las Venturas was noticeably different from all prior GTA cities. While San Fierro was fun, Las Venturas took it to the next level.

(Note: Bone County will be counted as a part of Las Venturas for the sake of this article, as they are unlocked together.)

There are four major elements of Las Venturas that really help make it stand out from the rest of the game (and the rest of the series too). The first major element is the desert while the second is the casinos. The last two elements that will be discussed are Area 69 and Verdant Meadows Airfield.

Why Las Venturas is one of the best parts of GTA San Andreas

Las Venturas has several structures and elements that players associate with Las Vegas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Las Venturas is one of the most interesting islands in GTA history. It's neither a traditional one like many of the Liberty City games, nor is it a beach-town like Vice City.

Compared to the other major provinces in GTA San Andreas, it is undeniable that Las Venturas deviates from the classic formula the most.

Las Venturas features several safe houses, strip clubs, casinos, and many other elements that players associate with real-life Las Vegas.

The Desert & Canyons

Las Venturas's geography is noteworthy but its neighboring city, Bone County, is also memorable. Its canyons, in conjunction with the vast desert, help make Las Ventura stand out in GTA San Andreas. It'll be difficult to find a player that enjoyed the game without remembering a thing about Las Venturas.

It isn't just a desert with ghost towns. Like the countryside, there are a few towns scattered about, with the most noteworthy town being on the east side of Las Venturas.

The Casinos

Casinos are one of the main reasons Las Venturas is so unforgettable (Image via GTA Wiki)

Casinos play an instrumental role in GTA San Andreas. Given that the mission "Breaking the Bank at Caligula's" is one of the best in the game, it's one of the main reasons Las Venturas is so unforgettable.

Outside of missions, players can gamble their money away at three casinos. Two of them are important to the storyline, while the third one is a small casino farther away from the strip. Even if players aren't gambling, all of the showy billboards and casino buildings should capture their attention, making the latter half of the Las Venturas storyline memorable.

Area 69

There is a lot of mystery surrounding GTA San Andreas's Area 69 (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

Military bases are often a blast to explore in GTA, and GTA San Andreas's Area 69 is no exception. It's heavily fortified, making it a challenge for bored players looking to mess around with Wanted Levels.

It is also pretty neat to have a place based on the legendary Area 51, which is one of the most talked-about places in the world. Area 69's secrecy is legendary, and there are many myths surrounding its existence in the game. The best one is that the player could steal a jetpack from the area during the storyline.

Verdant Meadows Airfield

The Verdant Meadows Airfield is one of the largest properties a player can purchase in the GTA series (Image via GTA Wiki)

A safe house with a hangar is bound to be memorable in GTA San San Andreas. However, this Las Venturas airfield takes it a step further, as players can also collect passive income through this property after a certain point in the story.

The Verdant Meadows Airfield is one of the largest properties a player can purchase in the GTA series. The Jetpack, which is one of the best vehicles/weapons of all time, also spawns here.

Las Venturas and its nearby Bone County

There are many other places that GTA San Andreas players might remember in Las Venturas (Image via GTA Wiki)

The previous four headers refer to the major points that most players would remember about Las Venturas and Bone County. However, those aren't the only reasons a player might fondly look back to this location. There are more places, like the Sherman Dam, the Big Ear and Bayside Marina, that players might remember for one reason or another in GTA San Andreas.