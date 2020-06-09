How to download GTA San Andreas saved files: Download link

GTA San Andreas can take upto 85 hours if a player wants to complete the game 100 percent.

Saved files are uploaded by users who have completed the game 100 percent.

GTA San Andreas

Rockstar Games are known for putting out quality AAA titles that have expansive game worlds that demand exploration, most exemplified by the GTA franchise.

What began as a simple 'cops & robbers' styled video game with basic racing mechanics eventually evolved into the GTA franchise.

A bug that made the cops more aggressive in the game, and attacked the players gave the developers the idea to make it a more action-oriented game.

That one fateful bug led to the creation of perhaps one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. The GTA franchise is now a permanent fixture of pop culture, with multiple entries selling extremely well.

One of the many joys of playing the GTA games is the vast open world, which demands exploration. There are tonnes of collectibles and activities in the games to keep the player engaged for hours even after the story missions end.

How to download GTA San Andreas saved files

GTA San Andreas 100 Percent Completion Rewards

GTA San Andreas is a pretty large game, and can take up to 85 hours to complete 100 percent. A large section of players may not have the kind of time or patience to sink in nearly 85 hours into the game.

However, this does not mean they will never get to experience all the end-game content and the game state when the game has been completed 100 percent.

There are saved files uploaded by other players on the internet who have 100 percent completed the game. This gives the player instant access to all the endgame content and essentially is a cheat that allows players to experience the game when it is 100 percent completed.

You can download a save file from this link, here.

To use the save files, follow these instructions

Download the saved Files

Install the game save files to Documents > GTA San Andreas > User Files

Start the Game

Select "Load Game"

Select the new Save File

