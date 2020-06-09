GTA 5 Vanilla Unicorn Strip Club: Full employee list

GTA 5 is truly a large, expansive virtual playground that lets players live out their criminal fantasies.

The Vanilla Unicorn Gentlemen's Club is an establishment in GTA 5 with colourful characters.

Vanilla Unicorn Strip Club in GTA 5

GTA franchise is the pinnacle of satire and social commentary in video games. No other AAA franchise has managed to critique pop culture so much and yet be such a major part of it.

Every GTA game comes packed with tonnes of references to real-life pop culture and makes critiques on the current social and political state of society.

From gun-control laws to critiquing capitalism and making remarks on the value of privacy in today's world, no topic is sensitive territory for the GTA franchise.

Vanilla Unicorn Strip Club in GTA 5: Full list of employees

Vanilla Unicorn in GTA 5

"Chain of topless bars rebranded as 'gentleman's clubs' to make middle-aged men feel better about the direction their lives have taken."

―Description at LCN.com (GTA 5 In-game Internet)

The Vanilla Unicorn, whose name is inspired by a real life establishment called Spearmint Rhino, is a strip club in GTA 5's Los Santos.

List of employees who work at Vanilla Unicorn:

Juliet

Infernus

Sapphire

Nikki

Fufu

Chastity

Cheetah

Peach

Filly Stirrups

Daisy Cutter

Unnamed Employee #1

Unnamed Employee #2

DJ Paddock Punter

DJ Mare

Unnamed Bar Girl

GTA 5 revels in its over-the-top exaggeration of real-life events and conditions and takes a satirical route and one that is usually humorous.

But perhaps, some criticism can be leveled at Rockstar for its lack of female protagonists or well-developed female characters. They have proved that they can provide great female characters in games like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Due to GTA's satirical nature, the lack of good representation is a direct critique of the era's representation of women in pop culture.

Because GTA exists as a virtual playground where players can vicariously live out their fantasies of being a top-tier criminal, there exists the option of visting a Strip Club.

