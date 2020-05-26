Where is the Military Base in GTA 5: Fort Zancudo

Fort Zancudo is the first military base in GTA

The military base in GTA 5's edition of Los Santos: Fort Zancudo, is the only military base in the GTA games of the HD rea; the HD era is marked by the release of GTA III on console and PC.

Fort Zancudo in the game serves as the base of operations for the Marines and Air Force in GTA 5. There's plenty of things that you can steal from Fort Zancudo, but keep in mind that the full weight of the USMC and Air Force will be deployed to take you out almost instantly.

Fort Zancudo Military Base in GTA 5

The GTA franchise has always excelled by drawing real-life parallels and make the players in the authenticity of their game world. They accomplish this by integrating popular elements of real-life pop-culture in their games.

The previous game set in San Andreas, GTA: San Andreas also included a fun easter-egg in Area 69. Modeled after the infamous real-life military facility in Nevada: Area 52, Area 69 was a military facility in GTA: San Andreas that punished trespassers by deploying large troops to take the player down.

Restrictions

Fort Zancudo in GTA 5

Flying Over Fort Zancudo:

Fort Zancudo follows the same type of restrictions from Area 69, the air traffic control of Fort Zancudo will warn you over the radio to divert your flight pattern or they will launch an attack on you.

If you choose to ignore the warnings, Fort Zancudo will deploy fighter jets to take your aircraft down.

Entering Fort Zancudo on Foot:

This is an even worse approach, as the base will deploy a large number of troops to shoot you down as soon as you enter through the checkpoint or the fences.

What can you find at Fort Zancudo?

There are plenty of military of military-grade land vehicles and aircrafts at Fort Zancudo that you won't find anywhere else. You should at least once try invading Fort Zancudo, just to see how long you last before you're shot down.

