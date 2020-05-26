How to Play Tennis in GTA 5 Online

Tennis in GTA 5

Also Read: GTA 5: Tag Team

GTA 5 was a never-seen-before phenomenon in open-world games history, and the scale of the game set a standard for other titles to live up to. The sheer number of activities and events that the player can participate in is astounding.

One of the many mini-games in GTA 5 is the option to play Tennis in the game. Players can choose any of the 3 main characters to play sports such as Tennis, Triathlon, Cycling, Golf, and even practice Yoga.

How to Play Tennis in GTA 5 and Online

Tennis is one of many sports you can choose to play in both GTA 5's single-player campaign and with friends in GTA: Online.

(picture credits: JJ Olatunji)

To start playing a game of tennis, all you need to do is:

Open The Map from the Pause Menu Look for a "Tennis Racquet" Icon on the Map There are several Tennis courts in the game, pick whichever one is closest to you. Drive to the court. Once you step on to the court, you can press the "Interact" button to play Tennis, the dialog box on the top left corner of the screen will instruct you to do the same.

Also Read: Freemode Challenges in GTA

Look for the Racquet icon on the Map

Advertisement

You can play Tennis in the single player campaign by yourself with any of the 3 characters in the game's story, similarly you can do the same in GTA Online and challenge other players or friends to a game of tennis.

Why you should be playing more Tennis in GTA:

Improves Stamina and Strength Stats for every character, allowing you to run more without inflicting HP damage and inflict more damage.

Gain RP bonus in GTA Online.

Nice break from all the shooting and mayhem of the online multiplayer experience.

You should be on the lookout to play more sports in GTA and GTA Online as it can be extremely fun to take a break from the mind numbing shooting and looting of the game.

Also Read: How to Drift in GTA 5