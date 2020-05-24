GTA 5: What is Tag Team?

Arena War Mode in GTA Online

As part of the Arena War mode update, GTA Online introduced the Tag Team mode as an exciting new addition to the game. GTA 5 already includes what is perhaps the most extensive number of game modes in online content and the game continues to come out with exciting features.

GTA 5 was a roaring success and soon after the release of GTA: Online, the success multiplied manifold. The gaming community was in awe of one of the most expansive online multiplayer experiences in the history of gaming.

Rockstar have been very active in their support of the game, releasing multiple updates to the original game. These updates have added new Game Modes and Events that have all been received very well by the player base.

Arena War in GTA 5

Cars in Arena War Mode

The Arena War mode update was one of the most well-received updates to the game. Arena War is a live death-match of vehicular warfare from the Maze Bank Arena in GTA 5.

The Arena War involves players using heavily modded vehicles from the Workshops to battle it out in the Arena and emerge victorious.

PvP battles are dubbed as Adversary Mode in GTA Online and Arena Wars has several mode variations in the game such as:

Tag Team

Carnage

Flag War

Games Masters

Here Come The Monsters

Hot Bomb

Wreck It

Buzzer Beater

Bomb Ball

Tag Team Adversary Mode in GTA 5

Tag Team Adversary Mode

The game description of Tag Team Arena War Advesary Mode states,

"Arena War isn't all about ruthless individualism. Sometimes there really is safety in numbers - and in Tag Team you're going to need it. Each team has one player in the arena at a time, and their only objective is to immolate the opposition. If you're taking heavy fire you can tag in one of your teammates, but remember, this only ends one way - and it's you or them."

In Tag Team, players will compete to be the last surviving team. Players are divided into 2-4 teams depending on the players available in Matchmaking.

Only 1= player from each team will be active during a 60 second "Tag Timer". They can choose to tag in a different team member once the 60 second timer elapses. At the end of the day, the goal is to be the last team standing.

Maps in Tag Team

There are three variations of Tag Team for each Arena War theme:

Apocalypse

Future Shock

Nightmare

