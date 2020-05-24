Saving Failed Error in GTA Online

GTA 5 Saving Failed Online Error Fix

GTA 5 Online is one of the most popular gaming products of all time and sees a passionate player base logging in on a daily basis to spend countless hours in GTA 5's massive open-world. They are usually cruising with friends or completing Jobs and Heists in the game's diverse game modes.

GTA 5 was a major success well on its own and by adding GTA: Online to the mix, Rockstar had an instant winner on their hands. With a sizable large fan base, server errors and long matchmaking times are commonplace but a detriment regardless.

What is 'Saving Failed' Error?

The 'Saving Failed' Error is a common GTA 5 error that occurs while playing Online. It is a minor server error where the game cannot communicate with the Server, and hence displays the "Saving Failed" Error.

Ways to Fix the Error:

1) Wait in Freemode for Servers to Fix the Error

GTA 5 Freemode

This is a common server communication problem and no case for worry, it will correct itself in just a few moments. You can get back to Freemode and cruise around with your friends for a while until you see the "saving successful" pop up.

2) Go to the Inventory Screen and change and Accessory

GTA 5 Interaction Menu

This can be done to change the character attire, and change the player's attributes, forcing the game to save a changed state. Meaning, the game will usually show a "Save Successful" shortly after changing Accessories.

To change accessories,

Press the Player Menu Button, the button you use to enter your Quick GPS Navigation.

Select the Inventory Option

Select your desired accessory such as hats, beanies, glasses or scarves.

This usually fixes the "saving failed" error for most people.

3) Start a Random Job that takes little time to complete

Random Jobs in GTA 5

Start a Contact Mission that usually takes not more than 10 minutes to complete, this usually helps solve most "saving failed" error fixes in GTA 5.

For more information on Contact Missions, have a read through this:

