Freemode Challeges in GTA 5 Online

GTA 5's excellent Online companion is one of the best online experiences for a multi-player game ever. With an extensive number of game modes that get added to the game periodically, along with variations of classic multiplayer modes, the title brimming with quality content for all players.

GTA 5 was well on its way to becoming the biggest game of all time and with the addition of GTA: Online, it cemented its position as the best-selling game of all-time, boasting one of the largest active player bases.

What are Freemode Challenges in GTA 5 Online?

Players will often see "Freemode Challenges" pop up on their screen soon after they begin playing the game. They are a good way to earn some bonus RP and Cash while cruising around with friends or while playing solo.

An Example of a Freemode Challenge

Freemode challenges get added to the game every 12 minutes, that is, 6 hours of in-game time. They are essentially challenges that you can accomplish to get bonus RP and Cash, while in Freemode.

The description for Freemode Challenges reads,

"Compete in 19 unique Challenges against your Freemode friends and foes. See who can perform the longest jump, who can drive the farthest without crashing, who can fall the longest distance without dying, who can freefall the farthest before pulling their ‘chute – and many other ways to risk your neck to try and be a top 3 finisher for GTA$ and RP rewards."

Why should you play Freemode Challenges?

Matchmaking in GTA 5 can usually take up a lot of time and spending time in Freemode is always a good option, regardless of the matchmaking. Here are more reasons why you should do Freemode Challenges often.

Earn Bonus RP and Cash.

Great spontaneous challenges with friends or solo.

Learn new controls that will help in online matches.

Earn Trophies and Achievements on Console or Steam.

