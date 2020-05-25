PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings with gyroscope

Best Gyro Settings

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games and demands a significant level of skill and game sense. Proper sensitivity settings can improve your gameplay, along with helping you climb the PUBG Mobile hierarchy.

Recoil control is one of the most vital aspects of the game, and one cannot have appropriate recoil control with incorrect settings. There are various types of settings that players can change for improvement in the game play. Some players prefer gyroscope while others do not.

Gyroscope is a sensor present in your phone and identifies the screen orientation to help adjust the recoil pattern. The gyroscope is primarily applied by the player, who uses the two-finger setup. It is one of the toughest setups to master, but with constant practice, one can improve their aim and recoil control using the gyroscope.

Sensitivity settings with gyroscope in PUBG Mobile

Camera Settings

This setting is used for the movement of the camera angle. One will either be able to see the surroundings slow or fast based on these settings.

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 120%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 105 %

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55%

2x Scope: 33%

3x Scope: 27%

4x Scope, VSS: 17%

6x Scope: 15%

8x Scope: 12%

Gyroscope settings in in PUBG Mobile

Gyroscope settings

These are the recommended settings for a gyroscope user.

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 245%

4x Scope, VSS: 225%

6x Scope: 210%

8x Scope: 90%

The players can alter these settings according to their personal preferences. Having said that settings can be altered according to the PUBG player's comfort and device that is being used. PUBG Mobile players usually prefer higher gyroscope sensitivity, but if you are not one of them you can reduce it.