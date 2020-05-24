PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update leaks: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update leaks

PUBG Mobile Season 13 has just begun after the recent 0.18.0 update, two weeks ago. While some PUBG Mobile players are yet to explore all the features of the update, the leaks about the next season have already started to pour in.

On that note, here are the leaks that are being talked about in the PUBG Mobile community about the next 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Upcoming 0.19.0 Leaks

#1 New TDM Mode

New PUBG Mobile TDM

There are leaks from the Chinese beta servers about a new TDM mode, i.e. in a library. Though these leaks are quite old, we can expect the new TDM to roll out with the 0.19.0 update. In that mode, when you kill a foe, you will obtain his weapon.

#2 Quick Fire/Scope button

Quick Scope/Fire

As the name suggests, this button can be used for opening the scope and firing at the same time. According to fans and players, this is inspired by Call of Duty mobile.

#3 New Bolt Action Rifle

Mosin Nagant

A new bolt-action sniper rifle Mosin Nagant is likely to be on the cards, after it was released for the pc version of the game.

According to the leaks, this new weapon has a higher fire rate and damage than kar98K and it will be an addition to this class. However, it will not replace any other bolt-action sniper rifle. This gun currently uses the 7.62 ammunition

#4 Erangel 2.0

Erangel Map being formed when all the four pictures combined.

It has been a long time since this map was first teased by PUBG Mobile. But now the wait is over as the beta testing for Erangel 2.0 has begun on Chinese servers. PUBG Mobile also posted four pictures on the social media account, when these pictures were put together, it looked like the Erangel 2.0 map.

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is likely to come in the second week of July, just before the Royale Pass of this season ends. We can expect more leaks about the royale pass of season 14 in the coming days.

