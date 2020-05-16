Erangel 2.0 likely to come out soon

Erangel is one of the most played maps on PUBG Mobile. It is an 8x8 island where the terrain ranges from open grasslands to tall mountains, with cities and towns thrown in the mix. There are two bridges in the map which connect the more significant portion of the island to Erangel's Military Base.

The announcement of Erangel 2.0 in PUBG was made during the finals of PMCO 2019. However, at that time, the developers weren't sure how long it would take for the revamp to take place. It's now safe to say that it did take much time.

A still from the leaked video

Last month, PUBG Mobile's community manager Ocho mentioned on a live stream that despite Erangel 2.0 being announced a while ago, it wouldn't be the first map to be revamped. Instead, Miramar 2.0 would be the first. Now that Miramar 2.0 has been released with the PUBG 0.18.0 update, it is now the turn of Erangel 2.0.

Beta Testing leaks confirms changes Erangel map in PUBG

It has been a while since the teaser of Erangel 2.0 was released, and finally, the closed beta testing has begun. There were leaks from the closed beta testing from a Chinese server.

Here are some of the pictures showing a comparison between the Erangel and Erangel 2.0 as per the leaks.

Comparison 1

Comparasion 2

Here is the video showing the gameplay from the beta testing of Erangel 2.0.

It is evident that there are several changes in the textures of the map, and a few new structures have been added to the map as well.

Erangel 2.0 could come out very soon as the beta testing has started.

Miramar 2.0 came out roughly one month after the beta testing videos came out on YouTube. The same could be true for the Erangel 2.0