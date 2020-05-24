5 best PC games in India that require only 128 MB graphics card

NFS Most Wanted

Many players think that they require a dedicated graphics card to run games on their PCs. It is true for games like Witcher3 that require ultra-settings. But in case you do not have a PC with a good graphics card, we have got you covered.

In this article, we present a few games you can play on your PC with a 128 MB graphics card.

5 games that can be played on a PC with a 128 MB graphics card:

#1 GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas

San Andreas remains one of the best games of the GTA franchise. It has got a great storyline and a vast map to roam about. One can run this game even without a graphics card.

Minimum Requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP CPU 1 GHz Pentium or AMD Athlon

Memory: 256 MB RAM

Hard drive: 4.7GB of free hard disk space

GPU: DirectX 9 compatible with 64 MB of Video RAM .

#2 FIFA 07

Fifa 07

If you are a football fan, this game is still a delight to play. You can customise and lead your favourite team to glory in the manager mode.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 1.3 GHz or faster

RAM: 256 MB RAM (512 MB recommended)

GPU: DirectX 9.0c Compatible 3D accelerated 64 MB video card or equivalent

DX: DirectX 9.0c.

#3 Need for Speed Most Wanted (2005)

Need for Speed Most Wanted

NFS Most Wanted is a game that every NFS fan cherishes. The collection of cars in the game is enormous. The game features a vast number of races that will keep you engaged for a long time.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible 3D video card.

#4 Counter-Strike 1.6

Counter-Strike 1.6

Counter Strike 1.6 is tactical FPS game that has been an instant hit since it was first launched. It shows no signs of slowing down as is evident by the number of its active players increasing by 40% compared to the previous month. The game's online servers are still running, and this game can keep you glued to your seat for hours.

Minimum Requirements:

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.7GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1600+

Graphics: AMD Radeon X1050 or NVIDIA GeForce 8400 GS

System Memory: 512 MB RAM

Storage: 2 GB Hard drive space DirectX 8 Compatible Graphics Card.

#5 Project IGI 2: Covert Strike

Project IGI 2: Covert Strike

Project IGI 2: Covert Strije is one of the first FPS games to have become famous worldwide. This was the go-to game for a lot of players back then. This game can still keep you engaged as it has 19 missions with various challenges.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon 700MHz Processor

RAM: 128 MB RAM

GPU: 32 MB 3D Accelerated Video Card

DX: DirectX 8.1

Storage: 1.9 GB Hard Disk Space.

The above list is not an exhaustive one. There are several other games that can be played with a 128 MB graphics card. Some of the notable games in this regard are:

Price of Persia: Warrior Within Assassin's Creed Fifa 08 Total Overdoes Age of Empires 2.

The list of old classic games is seemingly a never ending one.