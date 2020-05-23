How to get AKM skin for free

PUBG mobile has a wide variety of skins and players have to spend UC to purchase them. Almost all of PUBG Mobile's player base crave for these skins but can’t spend money to acquire them.

AKM is the most commonly used skin in the game. It uses 7.62 ammunition and has an effective range of 60. Since this AR is used often, PUBG Mobile players are often seen hunting for redeem codes to get these skins.

How to Get AKM skin for free in PUBG Mobile?

#1 Redeem Codes

One of the ways to get AKM skin is the use of redeem codes. These codes are given out by PUBG Mobile, during events such as collaborations, festivals and holidays. These codes provide an opportunity for players to get skins for free.

Redemption Center

To use the Redeem Codes, visit the redemption center and enter all the required details to claim free skins.

These redeem codes are not unlimited and have a limit on the number of players that can use it. You have to be quick to use these codes.

If there is an error that the code is invalid or reached its limit, it means that the code has been used by a lot of players and has expired.

#2 Earning UC

There are many ways in which players can earn UC for free and then later use to it purchase the AKM skin. There are various gpt sites and apps which can be used for this purpose.

These are a few ways in which a PUBG Mobile player can legally get AKM skins for free.

Some videos and websites claim to provide free AKM skins as well as other skins and require to download a specific application or click a particular link. These applications and websites usually do not work. Even if they worked, it would be against the Terms of Service of Tencent Games and termed illegal.