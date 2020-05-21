How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile android

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile using android device

Unknown cash is quite expensive, and not every player can afford in-game currency. UC is used to purchase unique skins and costumes from in-game shops. UC is also used to buy the Royal Pass Elite and Elite plus.

The only legal way to get free UC in PUBG Mobile using an android device is with the use of various 'Get Paid To' (GPT) apps.

On that note, the various apps which one can use to get free UC in PUBG Mobile are -

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion reward - rated 4.3 on Playstore

Google Opinion Reward was made available in India quite a while ago. This app rewards the users with Google Play credits for answering surveys. UC can be purchased using these credits. The number of surveys differs from each person. The app has over 10 million downloads and is rated 4.3 on the Playstore.

#2 Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards - Rated 4.4 on Playstore

Easy Rewards is an in which users can complete various tasks like downloading an app, answering surveys, answering quizzes among other missions. Users earn coins which can be used for the purchase of Flipkart, Amazon and Paypal vouchers. Players can then purchase Google Play gift cards using these vouchers. This app is rated 4.4 and has over 100 thousand downloads on the Playstore.

#3 PollPay

PollPlay - Rated 4.5 on Playstore

This app is quite similar to Easy Rewards, where one has to complete surveys to earn cash. The only downside is PayPal cash is the only available way to claim the rewards. The app has over 1 million downloads and is rated 4.5.

The only legal way to get UC in PUBG Mobile is via GPT sites. Many websites offer a tool called as UC generator and claim to provide free UC that can be used in PUBG Mobile.

However, these tools are an illegal way to get UC, as as per the ToS of Tencent Games, it is a violation of guidelines to top-up UC via an unauthorised channel.