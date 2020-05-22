PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes: New Redeem Codes for May 22 today
- New Redeem codes announced by PUBG Mobile for May 22, 2020.
- The codes can be redeemed via redemption center on the official pubg mobile site.
PUBG Mobile redeem codes are used by players to get exclusive skins, emotes and outfits which could otherwise be purchased using UC or by opening crates. UC is expensive, and most of the players cannot afford to buy these items. Redeem codes provides an opportunity for the non-spending players to get exclusive items.
Tencent games release these codes on their social media accounts during events like – collaboration, festivals and other holidays. It is tough to get these redeem codes as the player has to follow their social media handles consistently.
Here at Sportskeeda, we have brought you the updated list of the redeem codes.
TQIZBz76F - Get 3 Motorcycle
S78FTU2XJ - New Skin for M16A4 Gun
TQIZBZ76F - Motor Vehicle Skin for All Users
PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin only for first 5000 players
R89FPLM9S - Get Free Companion
KARZBZYTR - Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
SD14G84FCC - New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan Redeem Code
UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks Promo Code
TIFZBHZK4A - New Legendary Outfit for Free
RNUZBZ9QQ - New Legendary Outfit for Free
GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Gun Skin
5FG10D33 - Falcon & Get Free Emotes
SD16Z66XHH - Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)
On the official site of PUBG Mobile, there is an official "Redemption center", where the players can redeem these code. Read this article to know more about the redemption process.
These Redeem Codes are not unlimited in PUBG Mobile
The redeem codes are not unlimited and have a limit on the number of players who can use it. You have to be quick to redeem these codes.
If there is an error that the code is invalid or reached its limit, it means that the code has been used by a lot of players or has been expired.