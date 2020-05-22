PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes: New Redeem Codes for May 22 today

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes

PUBG Mobile redeem codes are used by players to get exclusive skins, emotes and outfits which could otherwise be purchased using UC or by opening crates. UC is expensive, and most of the players cannot afford to buy these items. Redeem codes provides an opportunity for the non-spending players to get exclusive items.

Tencent games release these codes on their social media accounts during events like – collaboration, festivals and other holidays. It is tough to get these redeem codes as the player has to follow their social media handles consistently.

Here at Sportskeeda, we have brought you the updated list of the redeem codes.

TQIZBz76F - Get 3 Motorcycle

S78FTU2XJ - New Skin for M16A4 Gun

TQIZBZ76F - Motor Vehicle Skin for All Users

PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin only for first 5000 players

R89FPLM9S - Get Free Companion

KARZBZYTR - Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

SD14G84FCC - New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan Redeem Code

UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks Promo Code

TIFZBHZK4A - New Legendary Outfit for Free

RNUZBZ9QQ - New Legendary Outfit for Free

5FG10D33 - New Legendary Outfit for Free

GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Gun Skin

5FG10D33 - Falcon & Get Free Emotes

SD16Z66XHH - Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)

On the official site of PUBG Mobile, there is an official "Redemption center", where the players can redeem these code. Read this article to know more about the redemption process.

These Redeem Codes are not unlimited in PUBG Mobile

The redeem codes are not unlimited and have a limit on the number of players who can use it. You have to be quick to redeem these codes.

PUBG Mobile redemption center

If there is an error that the code is invalid or reached its limit, it means that the code has been used by a lot of players or has been expired.