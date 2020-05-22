Bluehole mode in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

The Bluehole mode

The Safety Scramble Mode is a new EvoGround mode in PUBG Mobile that can be selected under the 'Playlab' tab. This mode of the game is popularly known as the 'Bluehole' mode as it has an inner blue zone.

Bluehole mode under Evoground Playlab

What is the Bluehole mode in PUBG Mobile?

The map showing the bluezone

The Bluehole mode in PUBG Mobile is an intense mode that features an inner zone and an outer zone. The mode is designed to prevent players from camping in the game's safe zones and gaining an unfair advantage over other players who try to rush in to these zones in the last minute.

In this mode, the spawn rate for the items has been increased, providing more loot to players and ensuring a plethora of firework engagements. Players can revive their teammates in a mere four seconds in the Bluehole mode.

Earlier, PUBG Mobile players didn’t know where the next safe zone would be spawned. It used to be dependent on luck. Players who were lucky enough to be in the next zone were already more likely to win. This was because they could catch other players trying to move into the zone off-guard.

To prevent camping, the next safe zone is highlighted on the PUBG map but is blued, damaging all the players that stay inside it.

After some time the blue zone becomes safe to go into but there is another blue zone inside it and it goes on till the final circle. As the location of the next zone is known, players now have an idea of how and when to move to the zone.

The Blue hole mode in PUBG Mobile, which has recently got released, is exclusive to the Erangel map. This mode is bound to shake things up for players who prefer to camp and play.