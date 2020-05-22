Top 5 best mobiles for PUBG under Rs 20000

The Best phone under INR 2000 to play PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a very popular game, but not everyone has a good enough device to play the game on.

However, good phones do not necessarily mean ones that would burn a hole through your pocket. If you are looking for a new phone within a budget of INR 20000 to play games like PUBG Mobile, we have a list of such phones in this article.

The list of phones mentioned below are ones where you can play PUBG Mobile at a good FPS and no lag.

Five phones within a budget of INR 20000 to play games like PUBG Mobile:

#5 Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro Pic Courtesy: Flipkart

The Realme 6 Pro was released in March 2020. The Snapdragon 720G ensures a smooth gaming experience for games like PUBG Mobile.

The phone comes with a 6.6-inch screen and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The Realme 6 comes with a 4300 mAh battery. The other features of this smartphone are as follows:

Processor – Snapdragon 720G

RAM – 6 GB

Display size – 6.6 inch

Advertisement

Battery – 4300 mAh

Internal Storage – 64 GB

Price – INR 17999.

#4 Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Pic Courtesy: Mi.com

This mid-range phone by Redmi is quite good and is a steal at its price. This phone, like the Realme 6 Pro, is powered by Snapdragon 720G but has a lower price than its competitor.

The price of the Redmi Note 9 makes it an attractive option to buy. Some other features that make it an excellent phone to play PUBG Mobile on it are:

Processor – 720G

RAM – 4 GB / 6 GB

Screen Size – 6.67 inch

Battery – 5020 mAh

Internal Storage – 64 GB / 128 GB

Price – INR 13999 / 16999/-.

#3 Poco F1

Poco F1 Pic Courtesy: Flipkart

You can write off this old phone in terms of gaming performance, but it comes with a Snapdragon 845, which is a premium flagship processor.

However, the downside of the Poco F1 is its 4000 mAh battery, which is two years old, and it also doesn't have a great camera. Its other features, as given below, are conducive to playing games like PUBG Mobile:

Processor – Snapdragon 845

RAM – 6 GB / 8 GB

Screen Size – 6.18 inch

Battery – 4000 mAh

Internal Storage – 128 GB / 256 GB

Price – INR 18999 / INR 17999.

The funny aspect about the Poco F1 is that its 8 GB variant is now available at a price lesser than its 6 GB version.

#2 Realme X2

Realme X2 Pic Courtesy: Flipkart

The Realme X2 comes with a Super AMOLED display that enhances the gaming experience in terms of display quality.

You will not find any problem running the PUBG game with a Snapdragon 730G. The phone also comes with a 4000 mAh battery. Despite its only downside being its price, it is a decent phone to play games like PUBG Mobile.

Processor – 730G

RAM – 4 GB / 6 GB

Screen Size – 6.4 inch

Battery – 4000 mAh

Internal Storage – 64 GB / 128 GB

Price – INR 17999 / INR 19999

There is also an 8 GB variant which is priced at INR 20999.

#1 Poco X2

Poco X2 Pic Courtesy: Flipkart

The second version of the POCO series, the Poco X2, comes with a Snapdragon 730G that provides 5-10% increased performance compared to its predecessor, the 720G.

This is the only phone on the list that has a 120 Hz display. It also has a 4500 mAh battery, which is considered quite decent. The following other features of this phone make it a good mobile to play games like PUBG Mobile:

Processor – 730 G

RAM – 6 GB / 8 GB

Screen Size – 6.67 inch

Battery – 4500 mAh

Internal Storage – 64 GB / 256 GB.

Price – INR 16999 / INR 20999.

Some other notable mentions

Apart from the phones mentioned above, games like PUBG Mobile can also be played on the following phones.

1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max - The only change is that of a camera, which doesn't affect gaming; hence Redmi Note 9 Pro is included in the list.

2. Samsung M31 and M30s both have 6000 mAh battery but are powered by Exynos 9611, which is good but not better than 720G and 730G.