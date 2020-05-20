PUBG Mobile: How to complete Critic Achievement

PUBG Mobile Critic Achievement Critic Achievement

PUBG Mobile has a bunch of achievements to complete in the game and rewards are given for the same when the players accomplish them. In the latest Season 13 update, the PUBG Mobile profile section has received several new achievements, with the Critic Achievement being one of them.

Upon the completion of the Critic Achievement, players will be rewarded 5x Scrap coupons, which can be used to open crates. Regarding this, we have created a guide to complete this achievement and grab the exclusive rewards that are waiting for you.

How to complete Critic Achievement in PUBG Mobile?

In order to complete, players are required to rate items like outfits, weapon skins etc, which were introduced previously. Here are the steps that you need to follow:

Open the profile section and head over to the achievements tab. Locate the Critic achievement in the list and click on it. Complete all the three objectives like "Rate the items in Gallery 500 times". Visit the PUBG Mobile gallery by clicking a small arrow just after the objectives. Give ratings to all 500 items of the PUBG Mobile seasons. Collect your reward after following the aforementioned steps.

As mentioned earlier, this achievement is the easiest one to complete and requires a negligible amount of effort. However, it is a time-consuming process as the players need to rate a host of items, one after the other.

Besides the scrap coupons, players will be also given some additional achievement points which can be used under the shop section to buy other weapon skins, outfits and vehicle skins. After completing all the three objectives, 45 achievement points will be added to the player's account.