PUBG Mobile: Top 5 features of Erangel 2.0 Map 

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Update

Almost every month, Tencent Games releases a new beta version of PUGB Mobile which allows players to test out new features before the update goes live.

The widely-recognised Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, Game Fore Peace, has got its own beta version of the game. Among several new additions, Erangel 2.0 has been also added in the latest PUBG Mobile Chinese beta update.

Erangel is becoming more beautiful than ever before! Check out this first look at the upcoming Erangel revamp and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/Pc65gjhJCN — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 8, 2019

Erangel 2.0 map is a revamped version of the popular Erangel map. Apart from improved graphics, it would also host a bevvy of new features in the game.

Erangel 2.0

On that note, let us look at the top 5 features of Erangel 2.0 map in PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 features of PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map

#1 New map selection UI

Image Credits: Luckyman

Every time a new map or mode is added in the PUBG game, developers also make changes in the map selection menu. As reported in the Chinese beta version, Mylta Power location is the cover image of Erangel 2.0 map and is followed by the name of the map in the bottom.

#2 Route Planner Markers

Route Markers

Now players would be able to plan their route in advance as soon as they enter the lobby. The game will now allow players to mark multiple locations on the minimap which will connect automatically. The feature is beneficiary to players who may want to share their travel scheme with teammates after dropping from the aeroplane. However, the exact name of this feature is not known yet.

#3 Vehicle Controls Customisation

Vehicle control customizations

PUBG Mobile players are already aware of the control customisations in the game. The game currently allows players to tweak only movement and weapon controls.

But in the Erangel 2.0 update, players would also be able to customise the vehicle control buttons. Ranging from size adjustments to changing opacity, there's no doubt that the control segment of PUGB Mobile is getting better with every new update.

#4 Secret Bunkers in buildings

Erangel 2.0 Secret Bunkers

There's a lot to explore in the new Eragel 2.0 map, and new buildings are one of them. But the most exciting aspect about Erangel 2.0 are the secret bunkers in these remodelled apartments.

Entrance of the bunkers

To access these bunkers, players would have to break a wooden shield with their weapons and get to it via stairs. However, one shouldn't ignore the fact that enemies can also raid you when they see the broken entrance.

#5 Ulta HD graphics settings

PUBG Mobile game settings

Presently, if anyone tries to click on UHD graphics settings, a message "Coming soon" pops up on the screen. But the time is not too far when players would be able to play the game with Ultra HD graphics.

Ultra HD Graphics

The Erangel 2.0 update of PUBG Mobile would bring UHD graphics support in the game settings. However, it is also important to note that only high-end smartphones would be able to smoothly run the game at Ultra HD graphics.

