Companions have been introduced recently in PUBG Mobile Lite. They are essentially pets that you can carry with you to the battlefield. But keep in mind, that they do not have any gameplay benefits, but are just a cosmetic addition to your character in PUBG Mobile.

So far, only Falcon is available as a Companion, and will follow you into the battlefield and emote from time to time.

Enemies cannot see the Companion with you, only you and your teammates will be able to see you with your Companion. They will stay along with you unless you're swimming or crawling, during which they will fly away.

What are Companions and How to get them in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Players were concerned that Companions will make the player easy to spot, and make them an easy target for enemy players. However, this is not the case as they are only visible to you and your teammates.

Early speculations were that the Companion will fly away as soon as enemy shows up in close vicinity, but that is not the case. Companions are only cosmetic additions to your character. They rest on your shoulder most of the time and occasionally perform unique animations and emotes.

How to get Companions?

To get a Companion, you must follow these steps, and if you're in luck, you might get the Falcon as a companion.

Select the Lucky Draw Event Banner

The Lucky Draw Event Banner

Buy Spins by Spending BC

Each Spin will cost 10 BC

Alternate Way to Getting Companion by Redeeming Fragments

You can get the Fragments through the Spin, you can then Redeem the Fragments to get the Companion.

Redeem Fragments to get a Companion

