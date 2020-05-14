PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update: How to get Falcon in PUBG Mobile Lite

Get Falcon Companion in PUBG Mobile Lite (Credits: BEAST么ÁLPHÀ)

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update has finally arrived and has added a lot of new features to the game. This includes a new Evoground mode called the Payload mode where you can battle on the ground or take the helicopter. Other than this, new vehicles and gun skins have also been added to the game.

Apart from these features, a companion named Falcon has also been introduced that will keep you company during the game. It was first introduced in PUBG Mobile, and it will only be visible to you and your teammates. Falcon has its own set of emotes and interactions that can be unlocked by leveling up in the game, and it won't reveal your location. Here's how you can get Falcon in the game:

Steps to unlock Falcon Companion in PUBG Mobile Lite

The new companion in PUBG Mobile Lite

The players can follow the following steps after updating the game to its latest version:

Open the PUBG Mobile Lite application in your device. Go to the Workshop section present on the main screen of the game and select the Companion menu. You can check out the different emotes and interactions of Falcon. It cannot be used yet, but will soon be available to unlock through an event . The players will need to complete daily clan missions to unlock the companion, and here is a quick look at the upcoming event.

PUBG Mobile Lite Falcon Companion Event

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 version is available to download from the Google Playstore and requires a total of 192 MB of free storage in your android device.

