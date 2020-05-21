PUBG Mobile leaked skins and outfits

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass is known for the exclusive skins and rewards which are given to the players upon levelling up in the game. With the beginning of every new Season, Tencent Games adds a new Royale Pass which can be purchased by spending UC cash. Apart from the Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile frequently adds various skins which can be obtained by opening crates.

As the new Season 13 has arrived in the game, the developers have also started introducing special rewards in the game. A bunch of upcoming skins and outfits have been leaked, and they are expected to arrive in the game soon.

On that note, here's a look at the upcoming skins and outfits in the game.

PUBG Mobile Upcoming Leaked Outfits and Skins

Skin and Outfit leaks

#1 Golden M416 Skin

The Golden skin of M416 was introduced in the PUBG Mobile game a long time ago but for those who couldn't get it in the previous updates can grab the offer in the future. The skin will be featured in the Glore Crate which will also bring a bunch of new rewards. However, the UC required to open a single crate is not known yet.

#2 AKM Desert Fossil

Desert Fossil finish of AKM is second on the list of leaked skins. The skin has a 3D dragon sticker near the muzzle followed by dessert finish all over on it. Moreover, the skin can be upgraded to level 7. To upgrade it, players will need to enter the PUBG Mobile lab, where they can also modify it.

#3 Cardboard King Set

Besides the weapon skins, some character outfit sets have been also revealed, one of which is the Cardboard king set. The outfit represents the Lego theme, similar to the Vector lego skin introduced in Season 13 royale pass. The outfit set can be obtained from the 'Tubelight Hunt Crate'.

