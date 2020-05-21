PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3 schedule announced officially

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3 Schedule

PMPL South Asia 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is going to start again from 22nd May 2020. The complete schedule of Week 1 Day 3 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has been announced officially by PUBG Mobile.

A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh will battle in the tournament for a massive prize pool of $200,000, and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

PMPL 2020 Week 1 Day 3 Schedule

PMPL South Asia 2020 Revised Dates and Schedule (ImaCredits: PUBG Mobile)

PMPL South Asia 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube Channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day, and the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the complete schedule of Day 3 of Week 1 of PMPL South Asia 2020:

Matches

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 3: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 4: Erangel

Erangel Match 5: Sanhok

It is interesting to note that not a single game will be played on the Miramar map.

You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:

As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, UMExRXN currently leads the points table, with 137 points and two chicken dinners. SynerGE and TSM-Entity follow close behind in second and third place, with 123 and 121 points respectively.

All the 20 teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) and the top three squads will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots will be filled up by the top two squads from the final stage.

