PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3 schedule announced officially
- PUBG Mobile announced the complete schedule of Week 1 Day 3 of PMPL South Asia 2020.
- PMPL South Asia will resume from 22nd May 2020, and will be streamed on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.
PMPL South Asia 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is going to start again from 22nd May 2020. The complete schedule of Week 1 Day 3 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has been announced officially by PUBG Mobile.
A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh will battle in the tournament for a massive prize pool of $200,000, and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).
PMPL 2020 Week 1 Day 3 Schedule
PMPL South Asia 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube Channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day, and the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.
Here is the complete schedule of Day 3 of Week 1 of PMPL South Asia 2020:
Matches
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Sanhok
- Match 3: Vikendi
- Match 4: Erangel
- Match 5: Sanhok
It is interesting to note that not a single game will be played on the Miramar map.
You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:
As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, UMExRXN currently leads the points table, with 137 points and two chicken dinners. SynerGE and TSM-Entity follow close behind in second and third place, with 123 and 121 points respectively.
All the 20 teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) and the top three squads will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots will be filled up by the top two squads from the final stage.
