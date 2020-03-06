PMPL South Asia 2020 team groups announced

After a hit showdown at the PMCO 2020 India and South Asia Finals, the qualified teams are now gearing up for the next stage of the tournament: the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020. The event will commence on March 12, where a total of 20 teams from the Indian and South Asian region will battle for a slot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

These 20 teams will be divided into five groups and the top five teams from PMPL South Asia 2020 will proceed to the PMWL 2020, where they will compete against the top PUBG Mobile teams from the rest of the world for the title and a massive prize pool of $5 million.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Groups

PMPL South Asia 2020 will feature nine qualified teams from the PMCO India Finals 2020 and six teams qualified from the PMCO South Asia Finals 2020, as well as five directly invited teams. Here is the list of the teams that will be battling in PMPL South Asia 2020 and the groups they've been placed in

Group A

TSM-ENTITY

MARCOS GAMING

TEAM HYPE

SOLTISQUAD

Group B

SOUL

TEAM TAMILAS

JYANMAARA

CELTZ

Group C

SYNERGE

MEGASTARS

DEADEYES GUY

VSGCRAWLERS

Group D

IND

ORANGE ROCK

TEAM XTREME

UMEXRXN

Group E

POWERHOUSE

GODLIKE

ELEMENTRIX

FNATIC

PMPL South Asia 2020 will take place in KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi and fans can visit the venue to cheer for their favorite teams. The event will also be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel at 5:30 PM on the scheduled days.