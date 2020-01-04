PMCO 2020: Full Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 announced

PMCO Spring Split 2020

PUBG Mobile has announced the complete schedule for PMCO Spring Split 2020, and the registration process has also started from 3rd January. The players who meet the minimum requirements as listed by PUBG Mobile can register for the tournament till 21st January.

Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020

PMCO Spring Split 2020 is divided into six stages that will happen over five months. The complete schedule for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 is listed below:

PMCO Spring Split 2020 Schedule

Stage 1( Registration)

Date: 3rd January- 21st January

The registrations have already started, and the players can register with their squads and can compete in the tournament. If the player doesn't have a team, he is suggested to form a new team or join one as the competition is just for squads.

Stage 2 (Qualifiers)

Date: 23rd January to 26th January, 30th January to 2nd February

After registering for the tournament, the teams need to play PUBG Mobile in-game qualifiers, where they have to play at least eight games and a maximum of 32 games. The top eight games with the highest points will be considered for the final standings, and the top teams will proceed to the next stage.

Stage 3 (Regional Group Stage)

Date: February 2020

The stage will feature the top teams from the in-game qualifiers and PMCO 2019 Regional Finals. A total of 32 teams will battle against each other in the regional group stage from which the top 24 teams will proceed to the next stage, i.e. the Regional Semi-Finals.

Stage 4 (Regional Semi-Finals)

Date: February 2020

The top 24 teams from the regional group stage will compete for a place in the Regional Finals, and the top 16 teams with the highest points will get a ticket for the PMCO Regional Finals 2020.

Stage 5 (Regional Finals)

Date: March 2020

The 16 teams leading in the points table of the Regional Semi-Finals will battle against each other in the PMCO Spring Split Regional Finals 2020. PMPL 2020 will also be held for South Asia and America regions before the teams go to the PMWL 2020. While the top teams from the other regions will directly proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

Stage 6 (World League)

(Date: May 2020 to June 2020)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will be a global event where the teams from around the world will battle for the ultimate title. The PMWL 2020 was announced by James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports during PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019.