PMCO 2020: Registration requirements for PMCO Spring Split 2020

PMCO Spring Split 2020

The registrations of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has started and the PUBG Mobile players who wish to participate in this tournament can register with their squads. The registration process for the event will end after 21st January.

This year's registration process is different from PMCO Spring Split 2019. To know the full registration process check out the following article: Full registration process for PMCO Spring Split 2020

Before registering for PMCO Spring Split 2020, the players and their squad members need to meet specific requirements that are listed by PUBG Mobile.

Requirements for PMCO Spring Split 2020

Here are the points that every player should keep in mind before registering for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020:

The roster or the squad cannot be changed after registering for PMCO 2020.

The participants must have reached the age of majority in his or her country before the start of the tournament.

A player under the legal age of majority but older than 16 years can participate with the consent of the parents or guardian

The nationality of at least three players of the teams must be of the same region.

All the players of the team must have reached the Platinum tier or above at the time of registration.

The squad must have a minimum of four and a maximum of five players, with one player being a substitute.

The participants are only allowed to play on mobile devices during any stage of the tournament, and players using tablets or a PC emulator will be disqualified immediately.

Note: The registration details for Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Hongkong China, Macau China regions are yet to be announced by the officials