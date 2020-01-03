PUBG Mobile announces PMCO Spring Split 2020

PMCO Spring Split 2020

PUBG Mobile Corporation is back with a brand new season of PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The previous year has been quite amazing for PUBG Mobile Esports. A lot of tournaments were organized with big prize pools where the talented PUBG Mobile players showcased their skills.

On this new year occasion, PUBG Mobile has surprised its fans with the announcement of the next edition of one of the biggest PUBG Mobile LAN tournaments, PMCO Spring Split 2020. PUBG Mobile confirmed about this event via their official social media handles:

#PMCO2019 was full of excitement, but #PMCO2020 is going to be even bigger! The PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 Spring Split will start its registration soon; get your squad ready for the new year! pic.twitter.com/3CugSrfqas — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 1, 2020

The registration portal for PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 will open soon, where anyone can register with his/her team and participate in the big event for free.

The PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 was full of action and excitement. Now as we are stepping into the year 2020, the #PMCO2020 Spring Split will start its registration very soon! Ready your squad and Happy New Year! #BeTheOne

The rest of the details like schedule, prize pool, and format are yet to be announced. PMCO 2019 was organized under two editions, i.e., Spring Split 2019 that was conquered by Top Esports and Fall Split 2019, where Bigetron RA emerged victorious.