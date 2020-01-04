PMCO 2020: How to register in PMCO Spring Split 2020; step by step guide

PMCO Spring Split 2020

The registration portal of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament, PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020, has begun on the official PMCO website from the 3rd January. A few days ago, PUBG Mobile teased the poster of PMCO Spring Split 2020 and confirmed via their Twitter handle that the registration of the tournament will start soon.

Finally, the wait of PUBG Mobile players is over now and here is an essential guide on how to register for PMCO Spring Split 2020.

How to register in PMCO Spring Split 2020

To register for PMCO Spring Split 2020, follow the steps mentioned below:

Source: PMCO Official Website

Visit the PMCO Spring Split 2020 registration link.

Open the registration tab.

Fill your crew details in the first three text fields, which include Team Name, Region, and Team Logo.

Then the captain needs to fill his/her details. Here's the list of details that are required to register:

Player Name Email ID Character ID Nationality Discord ID (Only Mandatory for Captain)

After filling all the details, the Team Leader needs to fill out the rest of the details of his/her team members.

Click on the final submit button to complete your registration process.

Note: Verify all the details before the final submission. Once the form is submitted, then nothing can be modified.

As reported by PUBG Mobile, only mobile players are allowed to participate in this tournament. Players using tablets or a PC emulator will be disqualified from the PMCO. So, quickly register for PMCO Spring Split 2020, as the registrations will be accepted only till the 21st January.