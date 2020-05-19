PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series in-game schedule announced

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Schedule

PMIS 2020 is around the corner and the registrations for the event are over. The registered players will now have to play in the first stage of the tournament i.e. the In-Game Qualifiers. The PMIS 2020 in-game qualifiers schedule has been announced officially along with the complete format of the round.

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Schedule

In-Game Qualifiers Dates : 20th May 2020 - 24th May 2020

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Schedule (Credits: PUBG Mobile)

The PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers will start on 20th May 2020 and will be open to all the registered squads. There will be no lobbies, and the squads will have to play a minimum of 10 Classic Mode matches and a maximum of 15 Classic Mode matches during the scheduled days.

Out of these matches, the top 10 games with the highest points will be considered for the final standings. The In-Game Qualifiers will go on for five days, and the top 248 teams will move on to the next stage, which is the Online Qualifiers. The In-Game qualifiers will be an online event and will not be streamed live.

Players should only play using their registered character IDs, and failing to do so will result in automatic disqualification. Before playing in any stage, players must go through the rules of the tournament listed in the rulebook issued by the officials.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream of PMIS 2020, and support their favourite teams, on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

Here is the official teaser of PMIS 2020 shared on YouTube:

