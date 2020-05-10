Cheating and Hacking in PMIS 2020 (Credits: PUBG Mobile India)

PUBG Mobile India Series, also called PMIS 2020, is one of the major eSports competitions in India, and offers a chance for various inexperienced teams to showcase their potential. The registrations for PMIS 2020 have begun. Eligible players can register for the competition on the PUBG Mobile India website till 18th May 2020.

The tournament is open to everyone, which is why a lot of hackers and cheaters also get attracted to it. To ensure that no illegal activity takes place in the tournament, the organisers follow certain precautions, so that the players and the audience have a clean gaming experience. For example, players will not be allowed to use triggers, emulators, hacks, etc.

On that note, let us have a look at how PMIS 2020 strives to keep cheaters and hackers at bay.

How is PMIS 2020 going to stop cheaters and hackers?

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (Credits: PUBG Mobile India)

A specially designed app know as the 'IAC Anti-Cheat Tool' will be used to prevent any cheating and hacking practices. The tool works in the following manner:

All the teams playing the Online Qualifiers and the later stages of the tournament will have to use the anti-cheat app while playing a game.

The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and will be provided to all the players by email along with login ID and password.

For Android devices, the organisers will provide an APK download link and login credentials to each player via the email address they provided at the time of registration.

For iOS devices, the organiser sends an invite to download the anti-cheat app via the registered email address.

The download link can only be used once, so it is important to send their email to the tournament organiser. The login credentials should be kept confidential, and the players should log in when asked to do so.

The players need to launch the app when asked to by the admins, and allow the required permissions. After launching the app, they have to click on the 'Start Competition' button and then click their picture. The game is launched automatically after it.

The app should keep running in the background while the player is in the game. If the player fails to do, his entire team is removed from the lobby.

After all the games are over, the app needs to be opened and click on 'Stop Competition,' and then again, a clear picture of the player has to be clicked and it should be uploaded to the server.

The players should only play with their registered character IDs; otherwise, they will be disqualified automatically.

How to use the IAC Anti-Cheat Tool in PMIS 2020?

IAC Anti-Cheat Tool (Credits: PUBG Mobile India)

Below, we have again summarised how to use the IAC Anti-Cheat tool.

After downloading the app, players need to follow the steps given below:

Open the app and read the policies thoroughly, and click Agree or Continue.

Then, players need to enter Username and Password to login, and should read the guide carefully.

Then, they need to click on the Start Competition button and upload their picture, and then they need to enter PUBG Mobile to play the match.

After the games, the players need to return to the IAC App and press Stop Competition. Then again, a picture is to be taken to upload it.

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers will start from 20th May, and the full format of the tournament has been announced.

