PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series tournament format explained

PMIS 2020 Format

PUBG Mobile has announced the second edition of one of the most popular tournaments, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020. The tournament offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000, and registrations for the same will start on 6th May 2020.

Players can register for the tournament on the official website of PUBG Mobile India, and the full format of the competition has been announced on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

In this article, we explain the complete format of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Complete Format

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

Stage 1 (Registration)

Eligible players will have to visit the official PUBG Mobile India website on 6th May, and register all of their teammates by filling up the required details, such as the in-game name, character ID, age, etc.

The eligibility criteria and other rules are yet to be announced, but will be out soon on the website. All players will have to be citizens of India to participate in PMIS 2020.

Stage 2 (In-Game Qualifiers)

After registering for the tournament, teams will play the PMIS 2020 in-game qualifiers, where they have to play a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 games. The ten games with the highest points will be considered for the final standings.

The in-game qualifiers will go on for five days, and the top 248 teams will move on to the next stage.

Stage 3 (First Phase of Qualifiers)

This stage will feature the top 248 squads from the in-game qualifiers, along with the eight invited professional PUBG Mobile teams. The first phase of the qualifiers will go on for a total of five days, out of which the top 56 teams will proceed to the next stage- the quarter-finals.

Stage 4 (Quarter-Finals)

The top 56 teams that qualify for the quarter-finals will meet eight more professional PUBG Mobile teams, bringing the total to 64 teams. These teams will battle against each other, and the top 32 teams on the final points table will get their tickets to the semi-finals.

Stage 5 (Semi-Finals)

The top 32 teams from the quarter-finals will compete for a place in the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Finals, and the top 16 teams with the highest points will get their slots reserved for the final stage.

Stage 6 (Finals)

The 16 finalists will battle in the finals for the title and the massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000. The tournament offers a big chance for the underdog teams to prove their worth and become popular among the PUBG Mobile audience.

PUBG officials haven't yet revealed whether PMIS 2020 will be a LAN or an online event, and the COVID-19 situation in India will be given due consideration. Regardless of whether it is an online event or a LAN event, PMIS 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Last year, in PMIS 2019, SouL lifted the trophy, followed by God's Reign in second place. PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 turned out to be an event that gave rise to many professional teams, and this year's tournament is expected to follow suit in the same fashion.

