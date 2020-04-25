PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 announced officially

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) was introduced in 2019 with a prize pool of INR 1 Crore. The event was a big hit in India. PUBG Mobile is now back with another season of the series called PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

PUBG Mobile released the teaser of PMIS 2020 on 25th April 2020, where they shared a flashback of PMIS 2019, and announced that PMIS 2020 would be coming soon. However, the date of commencement and other details of the event were not immediately revealed.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Teaser

PMIS 2020

Last year in PMIS 2019, SouL lifted the trophy, followed by God's Reign in second place. PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 turned out to be an event that gave rise to many professional teams.

The registration details, schedule and the format of PMIS 2020 are yet to be announced by the organisers. However, here is the teaser shared by PUBG Mobile India Official on their YouTube Channel:

PUBG hasn't yet revealed whether PMIS 2020 will be a LAN or an online event, considering the COVID-19 situation in India. Regardless of it being an online or a LAN event, PMIS 2020 will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

The PMPL Scrims Season 3 is also going on during the home quarantine, to keep the audience entertained. This edition of the scrims features PMPL-qualified teams from South East Asia, to turn the level of competition up a few notches. The invited teams- Bigetron Esports, Morph, Illuminate The Murder and Team Secret, will face off against the best teams from South Asia.

The top 16 teams, divided into three groups, will compete with each other for a weekly prize pool of $1500. The leaderboard toppers after week one will bag a $300, while the second and third-placed teams will take home $1000 and $500, respectively.

