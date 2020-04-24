PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia S3 Day 1 Points Table

PUBG Mobile has announced season 3 of the PMPL South Asia Scrims with a much bigger prize pool to keep fans engaged during these troubled times.

After a successful couple of seasons, this edition of the scrims will feature PMPL-qualified teams from South East Asia as well, to turn the level of competition up at least a notch. The invited teams- Bigetron Esports, Morph, Illuminate The Murder, and Team Secret- will face off against the best PUBG Mobile teams from South Asia.

The top 16 teams, divided into 3 groups, will compete with each other for a weekly prize pool of $1500. The leaderboard toppers after week 1 bag a total of $300, while the second and third-placed teams will take home $1000 and $500 respectively.

The opening day of the PMPL South Asia S3 scrims was very eventful, with BTR dominating the proceedings with authority. The Indonesian team, who were also PMCO Global Champions, topped the overall leaderboards of day 1.

BTR, who are famously known as the Red Aliens, displayed nerves of steel by making some bold moves to reach the top the table. They secured the chicken dinner in Vikendi, and entered the top 5 spots in the other 3 games, thus finding the right balance between consistency and aggression.

Top 10 teams after day 1

Zuxxy, the talented prodigy from Bigetron Esports was adjudged the MVP of Day 1 of the scrims. He pocketed 13 kills to his name, dealing a damage of over 2300.

Team BTR were followed by Illuminate The Murder and U-Mumba, who secured the second and third spots respectively.

Note: Day 1 of the scrims saw only games between group A and group B being played.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 1 of PMPL South Asia S3 scrims:

Top 5 fraggers after day 1

BTRZuxxy - 13 Kills (2304 Damage)

ILM | aRMJoNe - 12 Kills (1472 Damage)

INESxBADREV - 10 Kills (1859 Damage)

UMEx420op - 9 Kills (2123 Damage)

BTRryzen - 9 Kills (1955 Damage)

Overall Standings after Day 1 of PMPL South Asia S3 scrims:

BIGETRON RA - 91 Points ILLUMINATE THE MURDER - 76 Points UMExRXN - 67 Points INES - 60 Points ORANGE ROCK - 58 Points MARCOS GAMING - 55 Points MORPH TEAM - 48 Points TEAM IND - 42 Points SOUL - 41 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 34 Points GODLIKE - 33 Points CELTZ - 23 Points TEAM HYPE - 23 Points JYANMARA - 22 Points TEAM XTREME - 19 Points DEADEYES GUY - 10 points

The matches are being streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6.30 PM onwards every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don't forget to join the live-action, and cheer for your favourite team.