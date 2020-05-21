PUBG Mobile PMTS 2.0 announced; SouL, Fnatic amongst invited teams

The tournament offers a great opportunity to newer teams to complete against the best. Pic Courtesy - VSG e- Sports

PMTS 2 or PUBG Mobile Talent Search 2 is a tournament where India’s most accomplished teams would face off against the underdogs. VSG e-sports is sponsoring this tournament.

The tournament provides an excellent opportunity for the rookies to play against the best teams in the game.

Several top teams in India like Soul and Fnatic have been invited to PMTS 2. The invitations are solely based on the performances of teams in the PMPL. Additionally, the top 16 teams from PMCO are also being invited.

Participating Teams in PMTS 2:

Here is a list of the 27 teams that have invited for PMTS 2.

List of team Pic Courtesy: VSG e-Esports

#1 DEAD EYES

#2 MARCOS GAMING

#3 ELEMENTRIX

#4 TEAM XTREME

#5 7SEAS

#6 Team iNSANE

#7 TEAM GENOCIDE

#8 REVENGE ESPORTS

#9 TEAM TAMILAS

#10 SYNERGE

#11 TEAM IND

#12 U MUMBA

#13 TEAM HYPE

#14 CELTZ

#15 JYANMAARA

#16 INSTINCT ESPORTS

#17 ORANGE ROCK

#18 FNATIC

#19 MEGASTARS

#20 SOUL

#21 TSM ENTITY

#22 POWER HOUSE

#23 GODL

#24 VSG CRAWLERS

#25 ELEMENT ESPORTS

#26 AZTECS ESPORTS

#27 LCRAFT ESPORT.

The registration for the tournament has closed now.

The matches of PMTS 2 would start from 1st June 2020. The final list of registered teams would come out on 25th May. The schedule and format of the tournament would also be announced on the same day.

PMTS 2 is expected to feature some mind-boggling matches between professional and rookie teams. We can also expect some upsets during the tournament.