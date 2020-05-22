How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

How to use Redeem Code?

Tencent Games releases redeem codes frequently for PUBG Mobile, using these codes can provide the players with exclusive skins, cosmetics and also an emote, which could otherwise be purchased using UC or by opening crates.

Many PUBG Mobile players spend a considerable sum of money on skins, but not everyone can afford to pay so much on UC, since it is expensive.

What is Redemption Center and how to redeem in PUBG Mobile?

Redemption Center

PUBG mobile has a “Redemption Center” on their official site where the players can redeem the codes. PUBG Mobile players have to visit the redemption center and enter all the required details. If the redemption procedure is completed successfully, then you will receive the item in your account. You have to collect it through the mailbox.

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the codes.

Click this link to visit the “Redemption Center” Enter the redeem code and player id Click on the redeem button, the item will be sent to you and can be collected through the mailbox.

The Redeem Codes are not unlimited in PUBG Mobile

The redeem codes are not unlimited, and there is a limit on the number of users that can claim them. You have to be quick to claim these redeem codes.

If there is an error that the code is invalid or the limit has been reached, it simply means that the code is exhausted and has been used till its maximum limit. It could also mean that the code has expired.

How to Get Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG gives away redeem codes during a big in-game event such as collaborations and festivals. These codes are given out, via their social media accounts. It is tough to get the redeem codes as they a specific usage limit.

